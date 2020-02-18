Claude Bettin

OMAHA — Services for Claude A. “Bud” Bettin, 78, will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, at Wildewood Christian Church, 1255 Royal Drive, in Omaha. Burial will be at 2:30 p.m. in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at Kahler Dolce Mortuary in Omaha.
He died Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020.
1941-2020
Born April 30, 1941, Claude “Bud” Bettin was preceded in death by his parents, Claude and Ruth Bettin; a sister, Ruth Ann Sila; and brothers Roger and Ronald Bettin. He is survived by his spouse, Conni Bettin; a sister, Virginia Reeves (Jerry); a sister-in-law, Cheryl Bettin; a brother-in-law, Russ Sila; and several nieces and nephews.