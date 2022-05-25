HARTINGTON — Services for Clarice Holm, 100, Hartington, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. Clarice Holm died Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at the Arbor Care Center in Hartington.
Elizabeth “Betty” Pelham, 74, Denver, Colo., passed away on May 6, 2022, peacefully in her sleep at her home. She was born on March 5, 1948, in the town of Osmond and was the daughter of the late Willis and Lorraine Nissen. She graduated from Osmond High School and continued her education in…
BLOOMFIELD — Memorial services for Philip Schroeder, 53, Bloomfield, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 28, at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Bloomfield. The Rev. Terry Krueger will officiate with burial in Bloomfield City Cemetery.
Services for David A. Reeves, 79, formerly of Madison, were May 18 at Mountain Vista United Methodist Church in West Jordan, Utah. Burial was at Sandy, Utah.
CREIGHTON — Services for Paulette Smith, 88, Creighton, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. Paulette Smith died Monday, May 23, 2022, at Community Pride Care Center in Battle Creek.
Services for Jean Warren Ganzel, 87, West End, N.C., will be 2 p.m. Friday, May 27, in the chapel at Bright Funeral Home, 405 S. Main St., in Wake Forest, N.C. The Rev. David Huffman will officiate with burial in the Wake Forest Cemetery.
HASTINGS — Memorial services for Alene Ochsner Monson, formerly of Madison, will be at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, June 18, at the First Presybterian Church in Hastings. Alene Ochsner Monson died Oct. 11, 2021, in Lincolnshire, Ill.
WISNER — Memorial visitation for Dell Rae Duncan, 67, Pilger, will be 3-5 p.m. Sunday, May 29, at Minnick Funeral Home in Wisner with a 5 p.m. prayer service.
NORFOLK — Services for Jane E. Christiansen, 72, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Jane Christiansen died Monday, May 23, 2022, at the Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
