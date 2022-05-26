 Skip to main content
Clarice Holm

Clarice Holm

HARTINGTON — Services for Clarice I. Holm, 100, Hartington, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 28, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Hartington. The Rev. Amanda Talley will officiate. Burial will be in Coleridge City Cemetery.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday with a 7 p.m. prayer service at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington and will resume an hour prior to services at the church on Saturday.

Clarice Holm died Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at the Arbor Care Center in Hartington.

———

You may watch a livestream of the funeral at facebook.com/TLCHartingonNE.

Clarice was born Jan. 23, 1922, to Clarence and Rosie (Warren) Graham at their home in rural Randolph. She attended Lincoln Valley School in rural Colgan, N.D., through the 10th grade. She completed the 11th grade by correspondence and graduated from Williston, N.D.

While working at the courthouse in Crosby, N.D., World War II broke out, and she moved to Chicago. Clarice worked at the Great Lakes Naval Station as an accountant for a general contractor and then the SeaBees, keeping track of equipment being shipped overseas.

Clarice married Irvin George Holm on Jan. 24, 1946, after his return from serving in Australia and New Guinea during World War II. In 1947, they moved to a farm in the Pearl Creek area west of Coleridge. Clarice and Irvin moved to Hartington in 1987.

Clarice was very active as a member of the Cedar County Fair Board, Veterans of Foreign Wars Women’s Auxiliary, Eastern Star, Sons of Norway, Cedar County Museum, Hartington Senior Center, Extension Club and was a leader of the Wee Willing Workers 4-H Club. She was also an active member of Trinity Lutheran Church.

Family was all important to Clarice and Irvin. They were also always wanting to be of help to others. Clarice also enjoyed sewing and doing hardanger for which she received several awards. She was chosen State Fair Person of the Year in 2002. They enjoyed traveling, especially their five-week tour of Europe and their trips to Alaska, Australia, Norway and Sweden.

Clarice is survived by her three children, Cheryl Holm of Anoka, Minn., Sheila Holm of Encinitas, Calif., and Keith Holm and Kathy Roden of Hartington; two grandchildren, Dr. Jenny (Ryan) Robinson and Allison Holm; three great-grandchildren, Evelyn Robinson, Theodore Robinson and Finn Robinson; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her spouse, Irvin on Nov. 5, 2011, at the age 93; a brother, Gordon Graham; and a sister, Evis Olson.

Pallbearers will be Jeff Wolfe, Gordon Yunker, Jim Specht, Adam Anderson, Dave McGregor and Garret Graham. Honorary pallbearers will be John Grindvold, Ron Bardal, Gene Bardal, Dave Bardal, Curt Bardal, Dave Peterson, J W Olson, David Olson, Rick Olson and Gary Graham.

Clarice Holm

Clarice Holm

HARTINGTON — Services for Clarice I. Holm, 100, Hartington, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 28, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Hartington. The Rev. Amanda Talley will officiate. Burial will be in Coleridge City Cemetery.

