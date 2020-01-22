Clarence Zurcher

Services for Clarence L. “CL” Zurcher, 86, Rapid City, S.D., formerly of Norfolk, will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24, at Bethlethem Lutheran Church in Rapid City. The Rev. Josh Jones will officiate.

Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Thursday at Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home in Rapid City.

He died Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, at Rapid City Regional Hospital.

1933-2020

Clarence Leland ‘CL’ Zurcher was born Dec. 15, 1933, to Emil and Leona Zurcher in Tilden. He became a child of God through the washing of holy baptism on Dec. 24, 1933.

Later, he confessed his faith before the Lord at the time of his confirmation on May 19, 1946, at the Immanuel Lutheran Church at Tilden. He graduated from Tilden High School and started farming at the age of 17.

On June 15, 1952, he was united in marriage to Marlene Warneke of Tilden. He was involved in commercial works to include custom baling, silage cutting and trucking. In 1961, CL retired from farming and joined the Norfolk Police Department on the K-9 care. In 1963, CL joined the Nebraska State Patrol, where he served for 28 years. He graduated from the FBI National Academy in 1979. He also earned a degree in criminal justice. He retired as a lieutenant in the Nebraska State Patrol in 1991.

He and Marlene moved to Rapid City, where he worked for the Pennington County Sheriff’s Department for six years. He then worked at Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home.

CL is survived by his spouse of 67 years, Marlene; five sons, Galen (Connie), Torrington, Wyo., Billy (Sherry) of Buffalo, Wyo., Gene of Whitewood, S.D., Kim (Kimmee) of North Platte, Curtis (Michelle) of Crofton, Mass.; a daughter, Sherri (Rick) Hayes of Rapid City; 18 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; and one sister, Darlene Stelling.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother.

Condolences may be conveyed to the family through the funeral home website.

