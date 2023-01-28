 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING
TO NOON CST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow. Additional snow
accumulations of up to one inch. For the Wind Chill Advisory,
very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 30 below
zero.

* WHERE...In Iowa, Monona County. In Nebraska, Madison, Stanton,
Cuming and Burt Counties.

* WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 6 PM CST this
evening. For the Wind Chill Advisory, from 6 PM this evening
to noon CST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The cold wind
chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as
30 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Clarence Wattier

Clarence Wattier

SEWARD — Services for Clarence Wattier, 82, will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 30, at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church with the Rev. Robert Tucker officiating. Graveside services will be at 3:30 p.m. Monday at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Osmond.

Visitation will be 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home, Seward. Visitation will resume with the family receiving friends from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church followed by a 7 p.m. rosary.

1940-2023

Clarence Hubert Wattier was born Sept. 7, 1940, in Randolph to Byron Louis and Caroline (Borgmann) Wattier and passed away on Jan. 25, 2023, in Seward at the age of 82 years, 4 months and 18 days. Clarence was baptized Sept. 15, 1940, at St. Francis Catholic Church in Randolph.

Clarence attended country school before transferring to St. Francis Catholic School in Randolph. After high school, Clarence joined the military in 1958 and was stationed at Fort Carson in Colorado. On Nov. 1, 1961, he was united in marriage to Patricia Ann Wanke at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Osmond, and to this union seven children were born.

Clarence attended Nebraska Vocational Technical School in Milford before becoming the Pierce utilities manager. He later developed and taught the utility line technician course at Metropolitan Community College in Omaha. He then became the utility department superintendent in Seward until he retired.

He was an active volunteer in all communities where he lived. He served in many organizations including the Pierce Jaycees, Pierce Chamber Scrap Book, Pierce Volunteer Ambulance, Pierce Threshing Bee and Historical Society, Seward Cross Makers, Seward Kiwanis Club, Seward Kiwanis Parade of Flags Committee, Seward Kitones and Seward First Impressions. Clarence had multiple hobbies and accomplishments including woodworking, building his first home, car restoration, wine making, gardening, building parade floats and everything in between.

Clarence was preceded in death by his parents; brother Donald Wattier; sister and brother-in-law Joan and Walter Gloor; and grandsons Joshua and Caleb Kortje.

Survivors cherishing his memory include his spouse of more than 62 years, Patricia Wattier; children and their spouses, Sandra (David) Kortje, Darryl (Kathy) Wattier, Sherry Wattier, Glenn (Terri) Wattier, Cindy Wattier, Mark (Christina) Wattier, Matt (Sarah) Wattier and Patricia Boyd; 16 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; brothers and sisters-in-law, Archie (Gail) Wattier, Vernon (Pat) Wattier, David (Sherry) Wattier, Dennis (Deb) Wattier, Eddie (Becky) Wattier, Doug (Lisa) Wattier, Wayne (Julie) Wattier; sisters and brothers-in-law, Mary Rose Wattier (Roger Tunick) and Bonnie (Dennis) Bretschneider; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. To this obituary we add our thoughts, prayers and memories of a life shared with Clarence.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Seward Cross Makers.

