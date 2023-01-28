SEWARD — Services for Clarence Wattier, 82, will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 30, at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church with the Rev. Robert Tucker officiating. Graveside services will be at 3:30 p.m. Monday at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Osmond.
Visitation will be 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home, Seward. Visitation will resume with the family receiving friends from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church followed by a 7 p.m. rosary.
1940-2023
Clarence Hubert Wattier was born Sept. 7, 1940, in Randolph to Byron Louis and Caroline (Borgmann) Wattier and passed away on Jan. 25, 2023, in Seward at the age of 82 years, 4 months and 18 days. Clarence was baptized Sept. 15, 1940, at St. Francis Catholic Church in Randolph.
Clarence attended country school before transferring to St. Francis Catholic School in Randolph. After high school, Clarence joined the military in 1958 and was stationed at Fort Carson in Colorado. On Nov. 1, 1961, he was united in marriage to Patricia Ann Wanke at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Osmond, and to this union seven children were born.
Clarence attended Nebraska Vocational Technical School in Milford before becoming the Pierce utilities manager. He later developed and taught the utility line technician course at Metropolitan Community College in Omaha. He then became the utility department superintendent in Seward until he retired.
He was an active volunteer in all communities where he lived. He served in many organizations including the Pierce Jaycees, Pierce Chamber Scrap Book, Pierce Volunteer Ambulance, Pierce Threshing Bee and Historical Society, Seward Cross Makers, Seward Kiwanis Club, Seward Kiwanis Parade of Flags Committee, Seward Kitones and Seward First Impressions. Clarence had multiple hobbies and accomplishments including woodworking, building his first home, car restoration, wine making, gardening, building parade floats and everything in between.
Clarence was preceded in death by his parents; brother Donald Wattier; sister and brother-in-law Joan and Walter Gloor; and grandsons Joshua and Caleb Kortje.
Survivors cherishing his memory include his spouse of more than 62 years, Patricia Wattier; children and their spouses, Sandra (David) Kortje, Darryl (Kathy) Wattier, Sherry Wattier, Glenn (Terri) Wattier, Cindy Wattier, Mark (Christina) Wattier, Matt (Sarah) Wattier and Patricia Boyd; 16 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; brothers and sisters-in-law, Archie (Gail) Wattier, Vernon (Pat) Wattier, David (Sherry) Wattier, Dennis (Deb) Wattier, Eddie (Becky) Wattier, Doug (Lisa) Wattier, Wayne (Julie) Wattier; sisters and brothers-in-law, Mary Rose Wattier (Roger Tunick) and Bonnie (Dennis) Bretschneider; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. To this obituary we add our thoughts, prayers and memories of a life shared with Clarence.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Seward Cross Makers.