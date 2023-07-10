STANTON — Clarence Volker, 61, York, formerly of Stanton, died Tuesday, July 4, 2023, at his home.
Graveside services will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 12, at Stanton Cemetery in Stanton. The Rev. Mike Moreno will officiate. Home for Funerals-Stanton is in charge of the arrangement.
1961-2023
Clarence was born on July 7, 1961, in Norfolk, the fourth son of James and Edna (Coy) Volker.
Clarence attended Wisner-Pilger before earning his GED. He obtained his CDL after attending Northeast Technical College. Clarence drove for Moore Transfer hauling steel all over the United States.
He enjoyed farming, raising animals, spending time with family and friends, watching wrestling and occasionally stopping at a casino.
Clarence is survived by his three brothers, Danny Lee Coy of Bradshaw, Thomas (Denise Witt) Volker of West Point and Rodney Dean Volker of Cedar Bluffs; an aunt, Elsie Coy of Ewing; and a cousin, Roger (Lynn) Volker of Sioux Falls, S.D.; four stepchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother Donald Volker; and a stepbrother, Ralph Clark.
A potluck lunch at the Stanton Fair Grounds will follow the service. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.