STANTON — Clarence Volker, 61, York, formerly of Stanton, died Tuesday, July 4, 2023, at his home. Services are pending at Home for Funerals in Stanton.
VERDIGRE — Services for Sharon Miller, 87, Verdigre, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Verdigre. Sharon Miller died Tuesday, July 4, 2023, at Alpine Village in Verdigre.
Sheryl “Sherry” Phipps, 63, Norfolk, died Friday, July 7, 2023, at St. Joseph’s Rehabilitation and Care Center. Services are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk.
VERDIGRE — Memorial services for Donald Miller, 90, and Sharon Miller, 87, Verdigre, will be at 3 p.m. Sunday, July 9, at the United Methodist Church in Verdigre. Delores Ruzicka will officiate.
NORFOLK — Services for Lavona J. “Jean” Kesting, 86, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Jean Kesting died Saturday, July 8, 2023, at St. Joseph’s Rehabilitation and Care Center in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Services for James N. “Jim” Coulter, 65, Norfolk, formerly of Oregon, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. James Coulter died Monday, July 3, 2023, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
CREIGHTON — Services for Donald Hart, 93, Creighton, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. Donald Hart died Tuesday, July 4, 2023, at Alpine Village in Verdigre.
CREIGHTON — Services for Donald Hart, 93, Creighton, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 8, at St. Ludger Catholic Church in Creighton. The Rev. Daniel Wittrock will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery. Military honors will be provided by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1151, American L…
NORFOLK — Services for Lucille L. Gesell, 92, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 7, at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Michael Moreno will officiate. Burial will be in New Lutheran Cemetery.
NORFOLK — Services for Francisco Sanchez, 79, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Francisco Sanchez died Thursday, July 6, 2023, at his home.