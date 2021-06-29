Clarence Schultz

Clarence Alfred Schultz, 96, of Lincoln Lake, Gowen, Mich., died Monday, June 28, 2021, in Grand Rapids, Mich.
No public services are planned.
Clarence will be laid to rest next to his wife at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.
1925-2021
He was born Feb. 21, 1925, in Norfolk, the son of Alfred and Lillian (Hoffman) Schultz. Clarence was a small town farmer, living the first 86 years of his life on the Schultz farm property in Norfolk. He moved to Lincoln Lake 10 years ago, happily spending the last 10 years of his life on the lake and near his son and daughter-in-law.
Clarence was preceded in death by his loving spouse, Darlene. He is survived by his son, David (Pamela) Schultz of Sand Lake, Mich.; grandchildren, Tyler (Ali) Schultz of Omaha, Stephanie Schultz of Omaha and Kurtis Schultz of Grand Rapids; and great-grandchildren, Easton, Hailey and Braelyn.
Hurst Funeral Home of Greenville, Mich., is serving the Schultz family.
Memories and messages of condolence may be shared on Clarence’s page at www.hurstfh.com.