Clarence Schultz

Clarence Alfred Schultz, 96, of Lincoln Lake, Gowen, Mich., died Monday, June 28, 2021, in Grand Rapids, Mich.

No public services are planned.

Clarence will be laid to rest next to his wife at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.

 1925-2021

He was born Feb. 21, 1925, in Norfolk, the son of Alfred and Lillian (Hoffman) Schultz. Clarence was a small town farmer, living the first 86 years of his life on the Schultz farm property in Norfolk. He moved to Lincoln Lake 10 years ago, happily spending the last 10 years of his life on the lake and near his son and daughter-in-law.

Clarence was preceded in death by his loving spouse, Darlene. He is survived by his son, David (Pamela) Schultz of Sand Lake, Mich.; grandchildren, Tyler (Ali) Schultz of Omaha, Stephanie Schultz of Omaha and Kurtis Schultz of Grand Rapids; and great-grandchildren, Easton, Hailey and Braelyn.

Hurst Funeral Home of Greenville, Mich., is serving the Schultz family.

Memories and messages of condolence may be shared on Clarence’s page at www.hurstfh.com.

Clarence Alfred Schultz, 96, of Lincoln Lake, Gowen, Mich., died Monday, June 28, 2021, in Grand Rapids, Mich.

Carolyn Waterbury

Carolyn Waterbury

NELIGH — Memorial services for Carolyn R. Waterbury, 80, Neligh, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 2, at Grace Lutheran Church in Neligh. The Rev. Norlyn Bartens will officiate. Burial will be at 3 p.m. in the Beemer Cemetery.

Jay Shattuck

Jay Shattuck

OMAHA — Services for Jay R. Shattuck, 83, Omaha, formerly of Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 1, at Divine Shepherd Lutheran Church, 15005 Q St., in Omaha. Graveside services with military rites will be at 10 a.m. Friday, July 2, at the Omaha National Cemetery.

Arlene Schroeder

Arlene Schroeder

NORFOLK — Services for Arlene M. Schroeder, 93, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 1, at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. Interment will be at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery.

Eleanor Riibe

Eleanor Riibe

HARTINGTON — Services for Eleanor Riibe, 93, La Vista, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 10, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington. The Rev. Owen Korte will officiate with burial in St. Michael’s Cemetery in Hartington.

Charles Promes

Charles Promes

WYNOT — Services for Charles H. Promes, 79, Aurora, will be at 10 a.m. Monday, July 12, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Wynot. The Rev. An Duy Phan will officiate with burial in Ss. Philip & James Catholic Cemetery in St. James.

Donald McIntosh

Donald McIntosh

NORFOLK — Services for Donald E. McIntosh, 77, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 2, at Peace Church in rural Norfolk. Burial will be at 2 p.m. Friday in the Wakefield City Cemetery.

James Heller

James Heller

MADISON — Services for James D. Heller, 59, Madison, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 2, at Trinity United Methodist Church in Madison. Susan Urbanec will officiate. Inurnment will be at a later date.

Shirley Kaiser

Shirley Kaiser

CROFTON — Services for Shirley A. Kaiser, 86, Crofton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 7, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Crofton. The Rev. An Duy Phan will officiate with burial at a later time in St. Boniface Cemetery in Menominee.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

