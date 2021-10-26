NORFOLK — Services for Clarence F.F. Krueger Sr., 93, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 28, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Burial will be in Prospect View Cemetery in Pierce. Military rites will be conducted by the Tomek-Otto Post 72 of Pierce and the U.S. Army Honors Guard.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at funeral chapel in Norfolk.
Clarence Krueger Sr. died Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, at his daughter’s residence in Cozad.
1928-2021
Clarence was born on March 31, 1928, on a farmstead in Pierce County to Benjamin and Bertha Krueger. Clarence spent his childhood on several farms in Pierce County, attending rural country schools. As a young boy, he worked for several area farmers, putting in long hours both before and after school. With money he had been able to save, he was able to attend high school at Seventh Day Adventist school in Lincoln and Shelton.
After high school, he joined the U.S. Army and served from Dec. 12, 1948, to Sept. 2, 1949. He served as a clerk in both Colorado and Washington state.
It was while stationed in Washington that he met the love of his life, Dorothy Harris. They got married on April 22, 1950. To this union was born eight children.
After being in several Nebraska counties, they settled in Pauline, Neb., to raise their family and begin their business of office machine repair. They also began a large organic farm which provided many from far and wide a large variety of produce and plants.
Many years of Clarence’s life were spent in volunteerism with the Lion’s Club and the Kiwanis Club.
Clarence will be remembered for his dedication to hard work, his love for his family and most importantly his Lord. He was a member of the Lion’s Club, Kiwanis Club and was very active in the Seventh Day Adventist Church.
Survivors include sons Matthew (Diane) Krueger of Oregon and Bryan (Cheryl) Krueger of Omaha; daughters Alma (Don) Hodges of Cozad, Loretta Harris of North Platte, Christine (Bill) Hall of Pauline, Bonita (Bob) Harrison of Virginia, Anita Krueger of Virginia; daughter-in-law Grace Krueger of Tennessee; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his spouse, Dorothy; son Clarence Jr.; two grandsons and a great-granddaughter.
