NORFOLK — Services for Clarence C. Kramer, 92, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 1, at Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. The Rev. Ed Felgate will officiate. Burial will be in Grand Island Cemetery. Military honors will be conducted by the Army National Guard Honor Guard and Grand Island United Veterans Club Honor Guard.
Visitation with the family will be 4-6 p.m. Thursday at the chapel.
Clarence Kramer died Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
1931-2023
Clarence Charles was born to Frank and Catherine (Kollman) Kramer on May 27, 1931, in Atkinson. He attended School District 169 in Holt County.
He joined the U.S. Army, serving as a clerk typist in the Korean War from 1952 to 1954. After the war, he attended and graduated from the National Business College in Lincoln, majoring in accounting and business administration.
Clarence was hired at the Norfolk Daily News on April 11, 1955, as a bookkeeper and later promoted to office manager/accountant. He retired Jan. 28, 1997, after 41 years of employment.
On Nov. 18, 1967, he was united in marriage to Lorraine Haggart. To this union, three children were born: a son, Craig, and two daughters, Susan and Sheryl.
Clarence enjoyed tending to his flower and vegetable gardens. He also had many varieties of hostas and roses and took great pride in his yard and landscaping.
Clarence is survived by his spouse, Lorraine; children Craig (Joan) Kramer, Sheryl (Darin) Berglund and Susan (Mark) Peterson; and grandchildren Tyler and Kayla Peterson and Cody (Megan), Kyle and Kamryn Berglund.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Catherine Kramer; brothers George, Richard and Henry Kramer; and sisters Mary Grof and Leona Kubart.
The service will be livestreamed on the funeral home’s website. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.