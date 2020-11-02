Clarence Eikmeier

OLEAN — Services for Clarence H. Eikmeier, 90, Dodge, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Olean at rural Dodge. The Rev. Daniel Kampschneider will officiate with Duane Karmazin. Burial with military honors will be at Sacred Heart Cemetery.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Tuesday at the church with a 7 p.m. vigil. Masks and social distancing are required at all services.
He died Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, at Franciscan HealthCare in West Point.
Minnick Funeral Chapel in Dodge is in charge of the arrangements.
1930-2020
Clarence Henry was born on April 12, 1930, to Conrad and Mary (Peitzmeier) Eikmeier on the family farm 2 miles west of Dodge. The Eikmeier family attended Sacred Heart Catholic Church at Olean.
Clarence gained his elementary education at Sacred Heart Academy. During the 1940s, he worked on the family farm with his brothers. He received his G.E.D. during his military service.
In 1953, he was inducted into the U.S. Army with basic training at Fort Bliss, Texas, in the C Battery of the 531st AAA Battalion. In August 1953, Clarence was assigned to the meteorology department and sent to southern New Mexico for training. In January 1954, his battalion was given orders to move to Ellsworth Air Force Base near Rapid City, S.D. He was in the Radar division when stationed at Ellsworth. He was promoted to corporal and then sergeant in 1954.
Upon his discharge in 1955, he returned to Dodge and worked various construction jobs. This instilled a love of designing and constructing anything from the milking parlor to their home.
On Nov. 8, 1956, he married Anna Mae Minarick at St. Leo’s Catholic Church in Snyder. Following their marriage, they moved to Omaha, where Clarence worked for the 7-UP Co. prior to returning to Dodge in 1958 and taking over the family farm.
During his farming career, he raised crops and livestock. He was a member of the National Farmers Organization and held various offices in Colfax County. For many years, he was a dealer for Vigortone Ag Products and Stine Seed Co. In his younger years, he was an avid softball player in the Hwy 91 League. During this time and into his 80s, he was an active bowler for the Olean COF team. In 2010, after 52 years on the farm, Clarence and Anna Mae retired and moved into Dodge.
Clarence was a lifelong parishioner of Sacred Heart Church at Olean. He was a member of the Catholic Order of Foresters Court 1737 for 75 years and held the position of chief ranger for 26 years. He served as trustee of the State COF Court. He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus Council 5439 of Howells.
He was extremely proud of the U.S. Armed Forces and his service in the U.S. Army. As a member of the Dodge American Legion Post 122, he served as commander for two terms and held the position of sergeant at arms for 30 years. In 2009, he was involved in the development of the Dodge Sons of the American Legion Squadron 122. He remained connected to his fellow Korean War Veterans, attending many reunions over the years with his fellow comrades. In 2014, he had the privilege of being part of the Korean Honor Flight to Washington, D.C. The return to Eppley Airfield was a memory he never forgot.
Survivors include his spouse of 63 years, Anna Mae; his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren: Mary Beth (Robin) Holtmeier of Lincoln and family Kellie (Michael) Mandrell and children Jack and Thomas, Jacob Holtmeier; Patricia (James) Hertel of Elkhorn and family Hannah, Shannon and Audrey; Susan (Michael) Franzluebbers of Papillion; Richard (Susan Kumpf) Eikmeier of Dodge and family Dana and Haley; a sister, Doreen (Kenny) Uhing; and sisters-in-law Coletta, Marcella and Rosanne Eikmeier.
Clarence was preceded in death by his parents, Conrad and Mary Eikmeier; a son-in-law, Earl Bruhn III; sisters and spouses Irma (Wendelin) Ulrich and Jeanette (Don) Northrup; and brothers and spouses Harold, Valerian, Ralph (Doris), Roland (Shirley), Albin and Delbert Eikmeier.
The funeral service will be live streamed on Wednesday, Nov. 4, and beyond at www.facebook.com/minnickfuneralserviceinc
The memorials will be designated by the family in honor of Clarence at a later date.