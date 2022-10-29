NORFOLK — Services for Clara L. Reichmuth, 82, Norfolk, are pending with Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Clara Reichmuth died on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, at the Stanton Health Center in Stanton.
In other news
PIERCE — Memorial services for Dennis D. Buss, 76, Randolph, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 28, at Zion Lutheran Church in Pierce. The Rev. Gordon Bruce and Vicar Justin Brockman will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect View Cemetery in Pierce.
HOSKINS — James L. Lanphear, 64, Hoskins, died Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, at his residence in Hoskins. No services are planned at this time.
NORFOLK — Services for Duane L. Chamberlin, 74, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 31, at Grace Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Revs. Ray S. Wilke and Chris Asbury will officiate. Burial will be at Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk. Military rites will be conducted by the U.S. Navy …
PIERCE — Memorial services for Dennis D. Buss, 76, Randolph, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 28, at Zion Lutheran Church in Pierce. The Rev. Gordon Bruce and Vicar Justin Brockman will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect View Cemetery in Pierce.
NORFOLK — Services for Violet A.C. Cherington, 87, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 31, at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Cal Kapls will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect View Cemetery in rural Pierce.
NORFOLK — Services for Duane L. Chamberlin, 74, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 31, at Grace Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Revs. Ray S. Wilke and Chris Asbury will officiate. Burial will be at Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk. Military rites will be conducted by the U.S. Navy …
WAUSA — Services for Gloria Roland, 88, Wausa, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Wausa. Gloria Roland died Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, at Park View Haven Nursing Home in Coleridge.
NORFOLK — Services for Grace E. (Gavit) Miller, 78, Omaha, formerly of Pierce, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Grace Miller died Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, at the Esprit Whispering Ridge Assisted Living in Omaha.
WAYNE — Services for Darlene A. Biermann, 92, Wayne, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne. Darlene Biermann died Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, at her residence at Wayne Countryview in Wayne.