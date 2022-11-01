NORFOLK — Services for Clara L. Reichmuth, 83, Stanton, formerly of Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 3, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Norfolk. Burial will be in St. Patrick’s Catholic Cemetery in rural Battle Creek.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk with a 7 p.m. prayer service.
Clara Reichmuth died Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, at the Stanton Health Center in Stanton.
1939-2022
Clara was born on Oct. 26, 1939, in Tilden to Albert and Lelah (Timmerman) Billeter. She grew up in rural Battle Creek, went to public grade school in Battle Creek and graduated Battle Creek High School in 1957 and then went to Norfolk Junior College.
Clara married Dwaine Weinrich on April 11, 1959, at Yankton. They later divorced. The family lived in the Norfolk and Pierce area.
On Dec. 28, 1985, Clara married James Reichmuth. Clara worked at Dale Electronics and later on at Sherwood Medical for 28 years in Norfolk as quality control inspector until she retired in 1998.
Clara was musically inclined and could play the accordion, clarinet and piano. She loved reading and helped start up the library at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Pierce, where she was a member and served on the library board for numerous years.
She crocheted countless afghans, sewed clothes and home decorations, and embroidered her special touches to many of them. Clara loved the Lord with all her heart and was dubbed a prayer warrior by one of the pastors. She would spend hours every day praying for each family member, friends, strangers, situations and circumstances, locally and globally.
When Clara and Jim moved to Norfolk, they became members of Sacred Heart-St. Mary’s Parish in Norfolk.
Survivors include her spouse, James Reichmuth of Stanton; children Brenda (Bob) Wiese of Battle Creek, Damon (Terri) Weinrich of Norfolk, Barbara Polt (fiancé Terry Riege) of Norfolk, Beverly (Del) Jepsen Johnson of Lynn Center, Ill., Susan (Tom) Lodge of Meadow Grove; seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Ruth Pias of Littleton, Colo., and Sandy Quirk of Washington State, Wash.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph Albert and Lelah; sister Alice Auel; brothers-in-law Joe Auel, Brian Pias and Tim Quirk; and son-in-law Dave Jepsen.
Pallbearers will be Jerry Auel, Stephen Jespsen, Brandon Lodge, Jesse Polt, Austin Weinrich and Tyler Weinrich.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.