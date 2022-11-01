 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Clara Reichmuth

Clara Reichmuth

NORFOLK — Services for Clara L. Reichmuth, 83, Stanton, formerly of Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 3, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Norfolk. Burial will be in St. Patrick’s Catholic Cemetery in rural Battle Creek.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk with a 7 p.m. prayer service.

Clara Reichmuth died Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, at the Stanton Health Center in Stanton.

1939-2022

Clara was born on Oct. 26, 1939, in Tilden to Albert and Lelah (Timmerman) Billeter. She grew up in rural Battle Creek, went to public grade school in Battle Creek and graduated Battle Creek High School in 1957 and then went to Norfolk Junior College.

Clara married Dwaine Weinrich on April 11, 1959, at Yankton. They later divorced. The family lived in the Norfolk and Pierce area.

On Dec. 28, 1985, Clara married James Reichmuth. Clara worked at Dale Electronics and later on at Sherwood Medical for 28 years in Norfolk as quality control inspector until she retired in 1998.

Clara was musically inclined and could play the accordion, clarinet and piano. She loved reading and helped start up the library at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Pierce, where she was a member and served on the library board for numerous years.

She crocheted countless afghans, sewed clothes and home decorations, and embroidered her special touches to many of them. Clara loved the Lord with all her heart and was dubbed a prayer warrior by one of the pastors. She would spend hours every day praying for each family member, friends, strangers, situations and circumstances, locally and globally.

When Clara and Jim moved to Norfolk, they became members of Sacred Heart-St. Mary’s Parish in Norfolk.

Survivors include her spouse, James Reichmuth of Stanton; children Brenda (Bob) Wiese of Battle Creek, Damon (Terri) Weinrich of Norfolk, Barbara Polt (fiancé Terry Riege) of Norfolk, Beverly (Del) Jepsen Johnson of Lynn Center, Ill., Susan (Tom) Lodge of Meadow Grove; seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Ruth Pias of Littleton, Colo., and Sandy Quirk of Washington State, Wash.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph Albert and Lelah; sister Alice Auel; brothers-in-law Joe Auel, Brian Pias and Tim Quirk; and son-in-law Dave Jepsen.

Pallbearers will be Jerry Auel, Stephen Jespsen, Brandon Lodge, Jesse Polt, Austin Weinrich and Tyler Weinrich.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.

Tags

In other news

Robert Gentrup

Robert Gentrup

HARTINGTON — Services for Robert B. “Bob” Gentrup, 84, Hartington, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington. The Rev. Ron Wasikowski will officiate. Burial will be in St. Michael’s Cemetery in Hartington.

Grace Miller

Grace Miller

NORFOLK — Services for Grace E. (Gavit) Miller, 78, Omaha, formerly of Pierce, will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Burial will be in Prospect View Cemetery in rural Pierce.

Lorena Kumm

Lorena Kumm

OSMOND — Services for Lorena L. Kumm, 97, Osmond, will be at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 2, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Osmond. Officiating the service will be the Rev. Scott Kirchoff. Burial will be in Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery, rural Osmond.

James Lanphear

James Lanphear

HOSKINS — James L. “Jim” Lanphear, 64, Hoskins, died Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, at his residence in Hoskins. No services are planned at this time.

Darlene Biermann

Darlene Biermann

WAYNE — Services for Darlene A. Biermann, 92, Wayne, will be at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 31, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Wayne. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.

Mary Nichols

Mary Nichols

WAYNE — Services for Mary E. Nichols, 76, Wayne, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne. Mary Nichols died Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, at her residence, Kindship Pointe in Wayne.

Clara Reichmuth

Clara Reichmuth

NORFOLK — Services for Clara L. Reichmuth, 83, Stanton, formerly of Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 3, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Norfolk. Burial will be in St. Patrick’s Catholic Cemetery in rural Battle Creek.

Nancy Brandt

Nancy Brandt

O’NEILL — Private services for Nancy Brandt, 66, O’Neill, formerly of Sturgis, S.D., will be at a later date.

Ann Sukup

Ann Sukup

CREIGHTON — Services for Ann Sukup, 85, Creighton, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. Ann Sukup died Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, at Heritage of Bel Air in Norfolk.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara