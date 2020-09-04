BLOOMFIELD — Services for Clara Mackey, 83, Bloomfield, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield. She died Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, at CHI Health St. Elizabeth in Lincoln.
VERDIGRE — Private services for Gail “Butch” McElhose, 71, Verdigre, will be at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Verdigre. The Rev. Kizito Okhuoya will officiate. Public burial services will be at about 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 9, at Riverside Cemetery in Verdigre.
HARTINGTON — Graveside services for LeRoy A. Janssen, 81, Bellevue, and most recently of Norfolk, were scheduled for 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 4, at St. Michael’s Cemetery in Hartington with Mel Schaecher officiating and military rites by Hartington VFW Post 5283.
ALBION — Services for Dorothy A. “Dot” Schademann, 90, Albion, will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8, the United Church of Christ Congregational Church in Albion. The Rev. Mary Avidano will officiate with burial in the Rose Hill Cemetery.
NIOBRARA — Services for Ann Sternberg, 73, Niobrara, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Niobrara. She died Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, at Good Samaritan Society in Bloomfield.
CROFTON — Services for Duane V. Metz, 87, Yankton, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Crofton. He died Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, at Avera Sister James Care Center in Yankton.
WAUSA — Services for Charlotte “Jerry” Kristensen, 90, Wausa, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 10, at Thabor Lutheran Church in Wausa. The Rev. Carl Sirotzki will officiate with burial in Thabor Lutheran Cemetery in Wausa.
ELGIN — Services for Eugene A. Boes, 86, Elgin, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 5, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Elgin. The Rev. Steven Boes will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery.
NORFOLK — Graveside services for Carolyn Buss, 82, Norfolk, will be Thursday, Sept. 10, at Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk. The procession to the cemetery from Stonacek Funeral Chapel will begin at 10 a.m. The Rev. Leon Rosenthal will officiate.