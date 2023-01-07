 Skip to main content
Clara Kamphaus

ELGIN — Clara R. Kamphaus, 89, Elgin, died Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, at her daughter’s home in Fredericksburg, Texas.

Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Elgin with the Rev. John Norman and Deacon Dennis Wiehn officiating. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday at the church with a 7 p.m. wake.

Levander Funeral Home of Elgin is in charge of the arrangements. Memorials are suggested to the Elgin Community Center or St. Boniface Catholic Church.

In other news

David Arbuthnot

MADISON — Memorial services for David A. Arbuthnot, 72, Madison, will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, at the Trinity United Methodist Church in Madison with the Rev. Claire Gager officiating. Inurnment will be in Omaha National Cemetery at a later date.

Frankie Maughan

NELIGH — Services for Frankie Maughan, 67, Neligh, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 6, at Calvary Bible Church in Neligh. The Rev. Peter Sample will officiate with burial in Oakdale Cemetery in Oakdale.

Bernard Bartlett

NORFOLK — Services for Bernard M. Bartlett, 72, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Terry Buol will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.

Sherilyn Skeels

NORFOLK — Services for Sherilyn M. “Sheri” Skeels, 75, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, at First United Methodist Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Bridget Gately will officiate. Burial will be in Union Cemetery in rural Battle Creek.

Carol Straatmeyer

NIOBRARA — Services for Carol Straatmeyer, 87, Niobrara, will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4, at St. William’s Catholic Church in Niobrara. The Rev. Jeremy Hans will officiate with burial in Pischelville Cemetery.

Paul Nelson

O’NEILL — Services for Paul Nelson, 82, O’Neill, will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, at First United Methodist Church in O’Neill. The Rev. Robert Wynn will officiate. Burial will be in Paddock Union Cemetery with military rites by the Spencer American Legion Luther Whidden Post 78.

James Kyriss

NORFOLK — Private visitation for James B. Kyriss, 40, Norfolk, will be conducted under the direction of Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk.

Charles Maly

CROFTON — Charles J. Maly, 91, Crofton, died Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, at Avera Sister James Nursing Home in Yankton.

Donna Alexander

PLAINVIEW — Services for Donna M. (White) Alexander, 89, Plainview, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 6, at the Congregational Church in Plainview.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

