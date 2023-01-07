Clara Kamphaus

ELGIN — Clara R. Kamphaus, 89, Elgin, died Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, at her daughter’s home in Fredericksburg, Texas.
Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Elgin with the Rev. John Norman and Deacon Dennis Wiehn officiating. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday at the church with a 7 p.m. wake.
Levander Funeral Home of Elgin is in charge of the arrangements. Memorials are suggested to the Elgin Community Center or St. Boniface Catholic Church.