Clara Fuchtman

CREIGHTON — Services for Clara Fuchtman, 103, Creighton, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. Clara Fuchtman died Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, at Alpine Village in Verdigre.

WAYNE — Memorial services for Matthew T. Hendrix, 23, Omaha, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 19, at First United Methodist Church in Wayne. Burial will be in the Greenwood Cemetery at a later date.

STANTON — Service for Stephen M. Ronnebaum, 68, Stanton will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 19, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Terry Buol will officiate. Private inurnment will be at a later date at the family farm in Seneca, Kan.

ATKINSON — Memorial services for Gloria Schmuecker, 84, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 18, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Atkinson. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

NEWMAN GROVE — Services for David C. London, 91, Newman Grove, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 19, at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Albion. The Rev. Steve Emanuel will officiate. Burial will be in Holy Family Cemetery in Lindsay. Military rites will be conducted by American Legion Po…

BLOOMFIELD — Services for Gerald Hart, 82, Bloomfield, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 18, at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Bloomfield. The Rev. Terry Krueger will officiate with burial in Bloomfield City Cemetery. Military honors will be provided by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4996, Ameri…

OMAHA — Services for Daniel J. Gillespie, 67, Bennington, formerly of Battle Creek, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 19, at St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church, 1248 S. 10th St., in Omaha. Burial will be in St. Patrick’s Catholic Cemetery in Battle Creek.

TILDEN — Services for Jesse Werkmeister, 42, Neligh, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 21, at the Antelope County Fairgrounds Ag Building in Neligh. John Petersen will officiate.

AINSWORTH — Services for Vernon Wood Jr., 74, Bassett, will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19, at Zion Lutheran Church in Ainsworth. The Rev. Bill Serr will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery. Military rites will be conducted at the graveside by the Bassett American Legion Post.

NORFOLK — Memorial visitation for Joyce M. Rossmeier, 88, Norfolk, will be 5-7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 18, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Inurnment will take place at a later date at the Alford Cemetery in rural Monowi.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

