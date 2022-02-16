CREIGHTON — Services for Clara Fuchtman, 103, Creighton, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. Clara Fuchtman died Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, at Alpine Village in Verdigre.
WAYNE — Memorial services for Matthew T. Hendrix, 23, Omaha, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 19, at First United Methodist Church in Wayne. Burial will be in the Greenwood Cemetery at a later date.
STANTON — Service for Stephen M. Ronnebaum, 68, Stanton will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 19, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Terry Buol will officiate. Private inurnment will be at a later date at the family farm in Seneca, Kan.
ATKINSON — Memorial services for Gloria Schmuecker, 84, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 18, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Atkinson. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.
NEWMAN GROVE — Services for David C. London, 91, Newman Grove, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 19, at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Albion. The Rev. Steve Emanuel will officiate. Burial will be in Holy Family Cemetery in Lindsay. Military rites will be conducted by American Legion Po…
BLOOMFIELD — Services for Gerald Hart, 82, Bloomfield, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 18, at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Bloomfield. The Rev. Terry Krueger will officiate with burial in Bloomfield City Cemetery. Military honors will be provided by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4996, Ameri…
OMAHA — Services for Daniel J. Gillespie, 67, Bennington, formerly of Battle Creek, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 19, at St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church, 1248 S. 10th St., in Omaha. Burial will be in St. Patrick’s Catholic Cemetery in Battle Creek.
TILDEN — Services for Jesse Werkmeister, 42, Neligh, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 21, at the Antelope County Fairgrounds Ag Building in Neligh. John Petersen will officiate.
AINSWORTH — Services for Vernon Wood Jr., 74, Bassett, will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19, at Zion Lutheran Church in Ainsworth. The Rev. Bill Serr will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery. Military rites will be conducted at the graveside by the Bassett American Legion Post.
NORFOLK — Memorial visitation for Joyce M. Rossmeier, 88, Norfolk, will be 5-7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 18, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Inurnment will take place at a later date at the Alford Cemetery in rural Monowi.