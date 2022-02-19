CREIGHTON — Services for Clara Fuchtman, 103, Creighton, will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 23, at St. Ludger Catholic Church in Creighton. The Rev. Jeremy Hans will officiate, with burial in St. Ludger Catholic Cemetery.
Visitation will be Tuesday from 4 to 7 p.m. at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton, with a 7 p.m. rosary.
Clara Fuchtman died Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, at Alpine Village in Verdigre.
1918-2022
Clara M. (Pavelka) Fuchtman, daughter of Charles and Emma (Dufek) Pavelka, was born Aug. 5, 1918, at her parents’ home near Verdigre. She graduated from Verdigre High School in 1936. On Jan. 20, 1941, Clara married Delbert Darnell. Clara and Delbert resided in several areas of the southeast part of the country while Delbert was serving in the Army. They were the parents of one daughter, Karen. Delbert died during World War II on Jan. 17, 1945.
On Feb. 4, 1947, Clara was united in marriage to Alfred Fuchtman, who was also in the military. They were blessed with seven children, John, William, Kenneth, Dennis, Rebecca, Benita and Heather.
When Clara and Alfred returned to Nebraska, they lived on a farm near Creighton. Clara was a housewife and helped with chores on the farm. She raised a large garden and canned the produce for her family. Clara enjoyed playing cards, crocheting and attended many of her children’s sporting activities. She baked delicious kolaches to share with her family and friends. Clara’s faith and family were very important to her. She was a member of St. Ludger Catholic Church and the Altar Society.
Clara is survived by her children, Karen McLaughlin of Minnesota, Jack (Jan) Fuchtman of Creighton, Kenny (Laura) Fuchtman of Creighton, Dennis (Lois) Fuchtman of Creighton, Becky Gehrke of Omaha, and Heather Fuchtman of Pierce; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren; one sister, Helen Arens of St. Helena; sisters-in-law, Janet Pavelka of Verdigre, Donna Rogers of Creighton, and Evelyn Fuchtman of Creighton; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; spouses, Delbert in 1945 and Alfred in 1985; children, Will and Benita; sons-in-law, Bill Gehrke, Leon Henrichs, and Caryl McLaughlin; daughter-in-law, Joyce Fuchtman; grandchildren, Danielle Fuchtman and Reid Henrichs; siblings, Clarence, Emily, Alvin, Elmer, and Marvin; sisters-in-law, Delores and Mary Ann; and brothers-in-law, Damian and Richard.