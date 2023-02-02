 Skip to main content
Clara Belle Volk

TILDEN — Services for Clara Belle Volk, 90, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Tilden. The Rev. Barry Williams will officiate. Graveside services will be at 3:30 p.m. at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at the church in Tilden.

Clara Belle Volk died Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden is in charge of arrangements.

1932-2023

Clara Belle Volk, daughter of Frank and Anna (Kinne) Terry, was born March 11, 1932, at Meadow Grove. She attended Meadow Grove High School in Meadow Grove.

She was married to Gordon Volk on Feb. 11, 1951, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Tilden. Five children were born to them: Cindy Sue Volk, Pamela Jean Smith, Rick Duane Volk, Nanci Beth Bergmeier and Kevin Douglas Volk.

Clara Belle lived and farmed with Gordon 4 miles south of Meadow Grove most of her life until they moved to Norfolk in 2005.

Clara Belle was a member of Buffalo Creek Church in Meadow Grove and was also a member of the Saddle Club and Square Dancing Club. She was an avid gardener, and nothing brightened her day more than seeing or talking with her seven grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

Survivors include daughter Pam (Gary) Smith of The Woodlands, Texas, and her family, John (Lindsey) Smith, and their children Lauren, Hadley and Eloise, of Lino Lakes, Minn., Sarah (Conor) Pandl and their children Isabelle and Luke of Omaha, Jim Smith of Omaha, Joe (Ann) Smith, and their children, Conor and Olivia, of Omaha; son Rick (Deb) Volk of Norfolk and their daughter, Vanessa Volk and her children Lillian and Annabelle of Norfolk; daughter Nanci Bergmeier of Omaha, and her family Dustin (Courtney) Bergmeier, and their children, Zoey and Blake of Omaha, and Jacob Bergmeier of Omaha.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Anna; her spouse, Gordon; daughter Cindy; son Kevin; and 13 brothers and sisters.

In lieu of flowers, please direct memorials to Special Olympics Nebraska or the charity of your choice.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

