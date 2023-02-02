TILDEN — Services for Clara Belle Volk, 90, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Tilden. The Rev. Barry Williams will officiate. Graveside services will be at 3:30 p.m. at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at the church in Tilden.
Clara Belle Volk died Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden is in charge of arrangements.
1932-2023
Clara Belle Volk, daughter of Frank and Anna (Kinne) Terry, was born March 11, 1932, at Meadow Grove. She attended Meadow Grove High School in Meadow Grove.
She was married to Gordon Volk on Feb. 11, 1951, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Tilden. Five children were born to them: Cindy Sue Volk, Pamela Jean Smith, Rick Duane Volk, Nanci Beth Bergmeier and Kevin Douglas Volk.
Clara Belle lived and farmed with Gordon 4 miles south of Meadow Grove most of her life until they moved to Norfolk in 2005.
Clara Belle was a member of Buffalo Creek Church in Meadow Grove and was also a member of the Saddle Club and Square Dancing Club. She was an avid gardener, and nothing brightened her day more than seeing or talking with her seven grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
Survivors include daughter Pam (Gary) Smith of The Woodlands, Texas, and her family, John (Lindsey) Smith, and their children Lauren, Hadley and Eloise, of Lino Lakes, Minn., Sarah (Conor) Pandl and their children Isabelle and Luke of Omaha, Jim Smith of Omaha, Joe (Ann) Smith, and their children, Conor and Olivia, of Omaha; son Rick (Deb) Volk of Norfolk and their daughter, Vanessa Volk and her children Lillian and Annabelle of Norfolk; daughter Nanci Bergmeier of Omaha, and her family Dustin (Courtney) Bergmeier, and their children, Zoey and Blake of Omaha, and Jacob Bergmeier of Omaha.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Anna; her spouse, Gordon; daughter Cindy; son Kevin; and 13 brothers and sisters.
In lieu of flowers, please direct memorials to Special Olympics Nebraska or the charity of your choice.