TILDEN — Services for Clara Belle Volk, 90, Norfolk, are pending at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden. Clara Belle died Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
Tags
In other news
NORFOLK — Knox Lee Korth, newborn son of Byron and Meagan (Riedel) Korth, passed peacefully in his parents loving arms on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, at Bergan Mercy Hospital in Omaha.
NORFOLK — A celebration of life for Jessie D. Nielsen, 79, Norfolk, will be held at a later date in the spring and are under the direction of Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Services for John L. “Tolly” Tollefson, 79, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Paul Hirsch officiating. Burial will be in the New Lutheran Cemetery. Military honors will be conducted by U.S. Navy Honor Guard, American Le…
OSMOND — Services for Dale H. Lorenz, 79, Osmond, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 3, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Osmond. The Rev. Scott Kirchoff will officiate.
PAGE — Services for Jeane Sorensen, 94, Page, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, at the Page United Methodist Church in Page. The Rev. Janene Reynolds will officiate. Burial will follow in the Page Cemetery.
TILDEN — Services for Evelyn Mock, 92, Tilden, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, Immanuel Zion Lutheran Church South Branch in rural Albion. The Rev. Elizabeth Goehring will officiate with burial at about 1:30 p.m. at Mount Pleasant Cemetery in Petersburg.
TILDEN — Services for Clara Belle Volk, 90, Norfolk, are pending at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden. Clara Belle died Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
VERDIGRE — Services for Janet Pavelka, 85, Verdigre, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Verdigre. Janet Pavelka died Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, at Alpine Village in Verdigre.
HARTINGTON — Margaret J. DeBlauw, 86, Hartington, died Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, at Arbor Care Center in Hartington.