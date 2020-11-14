Claire Jordan

NORFOLK — Private family services for Claire E. Jordan, 79, of Coleridge, will be held. Arrangements are under the direction of Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne.
———
On Nov. 11, 2020, Claire E. Jordan passed away peacefully surrounded by his family.
Claire was born on Nov. 25, 1940, to Mabel Lucille (Barger) and Earl Warren Jordan in Coleridge. Claire graduated from Coleridge High School in 1958 and enlisted in the Army.
After discharge, he returned to Nebraska, where he met his future wife, Judith. They married on Dec. 21, 1962, and raised four children.
Claire attended Wayne State College and graduated in 1969. He taught PE and coached for 10 years in multiple places, including Allen and Coleridge. The family moved through several states before returning to Coleridge in 1990. Claire worked at Hefner Oil and Feed for several years before becoming maintenance manager at Ridge View Manor. He retired in 2005.
Claire was preceded in death by his parents.
Claire is survived by his wife, Judy; a brother, Wayne (Virginia); sons Justin and Travis (Tara); daughters Kelly and Misty (Jeff White); six grandchildren; multiple nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to the Orphan Grain Train or Jordan Family for later designation.