WAYNE — Services for Claire Jean Kohn, 88, Wayne, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 2, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Wayne. Burial will be in the Greenwood Cemetery.
Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Thursday at the church with a 6 p.m. vigil.
She died Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, at Hillcrest Care Center in Laurel.
Hasemann Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
1932-2020
Claire Jean Kohn was born July 16, 1932, in the farm home northeast of Tipton, Kan., to Nicholas and Madeline (Matheis) Schmitt, the third of seven children. She graduated from Tipton High School in 1950. Claire Jean’s mother passed away when she was 17 years old. She then took the responsibility of helping raise her younger siblings, helping with farm work, as well as continuing her education. She remained home a few years before moving to Beloit, Kan., to work at the Ford Dealership.
Claire Jean married Alex Kohn on May 14, 1955, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Tipton, where they were parishioners during their early years. The couple lived in Tipton and later moved to Abilene, Kan., where Alex worked as a farm and ranch hand. In October 1963, they purchased a farm near Guide Rock, where they lived for 32 years. Claire Jean helped cook at the school there.
Claire Jean worked at Alex’s side, helping with the milking, the stock herd, farrowing and raising hogs, as well as taking care of the farm. She was a true partner with Alex in everything to build a prosperous life for their family.
She was always busy, always working hard on everything needed to raise a family and make the farm a happy home prosperous.
Claire Jean always raised a large garden, which meant lots of canning and delicious meals. Along with raising her children, she was the care taker of Alex’s mother for 16 years. Her hands were seldom idle as she loved to bake, especially bread and rolls, embroidering many tea towels and quilts that are prized keepsakes for her grandchildren. She helped cook and serve meals at the Guide Rock School and at the sale barn in Mankato, Kan.
In October 1996 the couple retired and moved to Wayne. In Wayne, they made new friends and were active members of St. Mary’s Catholic Church.
For the past several years, Claire Jean resided at Hillcrest Care Center in Laurel.
Claire Jean was a past member of St. Boniface Catholic Church in Tipton, Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Red Cloud and at present St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Wayne.
Later in life, she loved quilting with her friends at the senior center; her quilts are prized keepsakes for her grandchildren. She enjoyed traveling and wanted to do more in retirement than circumstances allowed.
Claire Jean is survived by her children, Stanley (Kathleen) Kohn of Concordia, Kan., Gary (Susan) Kohn of Wilmette, Ill., Jeff (Annette) Kohn of Lincoln and Jeanne (Kerry) Keifer of Belden; 13 grandchildren; one stepgranddaughter; a brother, Richard (Carolyn) Schmitt of Cawker City, Kan.; a sister, Maxine (Ray) Bannister of San Lorenzo, Calif.; a sister-in-law, Phyllis Schmitt of Tipton; nieces and nephews.
Claire Jean was preceded in death by her parents; spouse Alex in 2008; a stepgrandson, Bruce Peterson; brothers Ralph (Laurine) Schmitt and Harry Schmitt; and sisters Marylene (Leo) Cordel and Lois (Robert) Gengler.