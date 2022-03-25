Cindy Tarr

CREIGHTON — Services for Cindy Ann Tarr, 57, of Plainview will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 29, at St. Ludger’s Catholic Church in Creighton. The Rev. Jeremy Hans will officiate with burial in Pleasant View Cemetery in Plainview.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. at the church with a 7 p.m. rosary. Ashburn Funeral Home in Plainview is in charge of arrangements.
1964-2022
Cindy Ann Tarr, daughter of the late Raymond and Anges Engelhaupt, was born Oct. 20, 1964, at Lynch and passed away Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at her home surrounded by her family.
She attended Spencer High School, graduating in 1983.
On May 26, 1984, she was united in marriage to Kyle Tarr at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Spencer. They were blessed with three children, Trenton, Hillary and Jeremy.
The Tarrs moved to Plainview in May 1985 where Cindy did home daycare, worked at Chavet’s Grocery, the Plainview hospital and Heartland Veterinary Clinic. She was a member of St. Paul’s Catholic church.
Cindy enjoyed camping, being outside, gardening and time with her family.
She was preceded in death by her father, Raymond Engelhaupt; her grandparents; father-in-law Jack Tarr; and brother-in-law Dale Tarr.
Cindy Ann Tarr is survived by her spouse, Kyle Tarr; children Trenton (Valerie) Tarr, Hillary (Russel) Cleveland and Jeremy (Melissa) Tarr; grandchildren Dalton, Parker, Merrit, Tobias, Kyler, Maddex, Barrett, Victoria and Mallea, all of Plainview; mother Agnes Engelhaupt of Spencer; mother-in-law Maureen Tarr of Lynch; brothers Kim (Sandy) Engelhaupt of Yankton, Bill (Carrie) Engelhaupt and Mark (Noreen) Engelhaupt, all of Spencer; sister-in-law Beth Tarr of Lynch; brother-in-law Jack (Kim) Tarr of Malcolm; sister-in-law Cindy (Ryan) Black of Lynch; brother-in-law Kevin (Julie) Tarr of Hildreth; and many nieces and nephews.