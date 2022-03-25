 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO
7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of eastern Nebraska and all of western Iowa.

* WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 7 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING
FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY...

* Winds...Northwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

* Relative Humidity...As low as 15 percent.

* Impacts...Any fires that ignite may spread rapidly, exhibit
extreme behavior and be very difficult to control. Outdoor
burning is not recommended.

* Affected Area...In Iowa, Monona and Harrison. In Nebraska,
Knox, Cedar, Thurston, Antelope, Pierce, Wayne, Boone,
Madison, Stanton, Cuming, Burt, Platte, Colfax, Dodge,
Washington, Butler, Saunders, Douglas, Sarpy, Seward,
Lancaster, Cass, Otoe, Saline, Jefferson, Gage, Johnson and
Pawnee.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

&&

Cindy Tarr

Cindy Tarr

CREIGHTON — Services for Cindy Ann Tarr, 57, of Plainview will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 29, at St. Ludger’s Catholic Church in Creighton. The Rev. Jeremy Hans will officiate with burial in Pleasant View Cemetery in Plainview.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. at the church with a 7 p.m. rosary. Ashburn Funeral Home in Plainview is in charge of arrangements.

1964-2022

Cindy Ann Tarr, daughter of the late Raymond and Anges Engelhaupt, was born Oct. 20, 1964, at Lynch and passed away Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at her home surrounded by her family.

She attended Spencer High School, graduating in 1983.

On May 26, 1984, she was united in marriage to Kyle Tarr at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Spencer. They were blessed with three children, Trenton, Hillary and Jeremy.

The Tarrs moved to Plainview in May 1985 where Cindy did home daycare, worked at Chavet’s Grocery, the Plainview hospital and Heartland Veterinary Clinic. She was a member of St. Paul’s Catholic church.

Cindy enjoyed camping, being outside, gardening and time with her family.

She was preceded in death by her father, Raymond Engelhaupt; her grandparents; father-in-law Jack Tarr; and brother-in-law Dale Tarr.

Cindy Ann Tarr is survived by her spouse, Kyle Tarr; children Trenton (Valerie) Tarr, Hillary (Russel) Cleveland and Jeremy (Melissa) Tarr; grandchildren Dalton, Parker, Merrit, Tobias, Kyler, Maddex, Barrett, Victoria and Mallea, all of Plainview; mother Agnes Engelhaupt of Spencer; mother-in-law Maureen Tarr of Lynch; brothers Kim (Sandy) Engelhaupt of Yankton, Bill (Carrie) Engelhaupt and Mark (Noreen) Engelhaupt, all of Spencer; sister-in-law Beth Tarr of Lynch; brother-in-law Jack (Kim) Tarr of Malcolm; sister-in-law Cindy (Ryan) Black of Lynch; brother-in-law Kevin (Julie) Tarr of Hildreth; and many nieces and nephews.

Tags

In other news

Marianne Olberding

Marianne Olberding

RANDOLPH — Memorial services for Marianne Olberding, 95, Randolph, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 28, at St. Jane Frances de Chantal Catholic Church in Randolph. Inurnment will be in the church cemetery.

Sandy Trobaugh

Sandy Trobaugh

HARTINGTON — Services for Sandy Trobaugh, 55, South Sioux City, formerly of Cedar County, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. Sandy Trobaugh died Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at St. Luke’s Medical Center in Sioux City.

William Jensen

William Jensen

NORFOLK — Private services for William “John” Jensen, 74, Norfolk, will be at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Eric Gradberg will officiate. Private inurnment will be at a later date at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.

Katherine Koinzan

Katherine Koinzan

BARTLETT — Graveside services for Katherine Nan Koinzan, newborn daughter of Greg and Courtney Koinzan, will be at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, March 26, at Bartlett Cemetery in Bartlett.

Collette Cheyney

Collette Cheyney

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Collette S. Cheyney, 70, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 24, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Terry Buol will officiate. Private inurnment will be at a later date.

Collette Cheyney

Collette Cheyney

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Collette S. Cheyney, 70, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 24, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Terry Buol will officiate. Private inurnment will be at a later date.

Ara Dunlap

Ara Dunlap

NORFOLK — Services for Ara J. Dunlap, 97, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Ara Dunlap died Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at Hillcrest Country Estates Cottages in Papillion.

Ronald Boelter

Ronald Boelter

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Ronald C. Boelter, 89, Walnut, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 26, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Troy Svendsen will officiate. No burial is planned at this time. Military rites will be conducted by the American Legion Post 16, Veterans of Foreig…

Thomas Wemhoff

Thomas Wemhoff

HUMPHREY — Services for Thomas R. Wemhoff, 87, Humphrey, will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, March 24, at St. Francis Catholic Church in Humphrey. The Rev. Eric Olsen will officiate. Burial with military rites will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday with a 7 p.m. vigil…

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara