Cindy Magdanz

Cindy Magdanz
Summer Montoya Photography

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Cindy Magdanz, 62, Phoenix, Ariz., formerly of Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 23, at First Christian Church in Norfolk. A celebration of life will follow directly behind the Midtown Event Center.

Cindy Magdanz died of cancer at Banner University in Phoenix.

1960-2022

Cindy was born May 3, 1960, to Kenneth and Garnita Magdanz in Norfolk. She married Craig Hood on July 7, 1978. They had two children, Crystal and Chase. They moved to Arizona in 2011.

Cindy is survived by mother Garnita; daughter Crystal and Sean Mitchell; son Chase Hood; grandson Maximus Hales; and brother Charles Magdanz.

She was preceded in death by father Kenneth and sister Cheri.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

