NORFOLK — Memorial services for Cindy Magdanz, 62, Phoenix, Ariz., formerly of Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 23, at First Christian Church in Norfolk. A celebration of life will follow directly behind the Midtown Event Center.
Cindy Magdanz died of cancer at Banner University in Phoenix.
1960-2022
Cindy was born May 3, 1960, to Kenneth and Garnita Magdanz in Norfolk. She married Craig Hood on July 7, 1978. They had two children, Crystal and Chase. They moved to Arizona in 2011.
Cindy is survived by mother Garnita; daughter Crystal and Sean Mitchell; son Chase Hood; grandson Maximus Hales; and brother Charles Magdanz.
She was preceded in death by father Kenneth and sister Cheri.