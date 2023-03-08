 Skip to main content
Christopher Mendez

LAUREL — Christopher J. Mendez, 49, Laurel, died suddenly on Monday, March 6, 2023, at his residence.

Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 11, at the United Lutheran Church in Laurel. The Rev. Matthew Quanbeck will officiate. Military rites will be conducted outside of church following the funeral by the Laurel Veterans Post 4504 and 54. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until service time Saturday at the church.

Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel is in charge of the arrangements.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

