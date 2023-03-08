Christopher Mendez

LAUREL — Christopher J. Mendez, 49, Laurel, died suddenly on Monday, March 6, 2023, at his residence.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 11, at the United Lutheran Church in Laurel. The Rev. Matthew Quanbeck will officiate. Military rites will be conducted outside of church following the funeral by the Laurel Veterans Post 4504 and 54. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until service time Saturday at the church.
Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel is in charge of the arrangements.