 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 8 PM CDT FRIDAY FOR
WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR PORTIONS OF EASTERN NEBRASKA...

The National Weather Service in Omaha/Valley has issued a Red
Flag Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in
effect from 1 PM to 8 PM CDT Friday. The Fire Weather Watch is no
longer in effect.

* Affected Area...In Nebraska, Antelope, Boone, Madison, Platte,
Colfax, Butler, Seward, Lancaster, Saline, Jefferson and Gage.

* Winds...Northwest 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

* Relative Humidity...As low as 18 percent.

* Impacts...Any fires that ignite may spread rapidly and exhibit
extreme fire behavior. Use extreme caution if engaging in any
activities that could start a fire.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

&&

Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.

* WHERE...Colfax, Stanton, Boone, Madison, Wayne, Antelope,
Pierce, Knox and Cedar Counties.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

People should avoid being outside around trees and branches. If
possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the
windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive.

&&

Christine Lauber

Christine Lauber

MILFORD — Services for Christine M. “Christy” Lauber, 58, Milford, were Saturday, March 26, at the Milford High School gymnasium in Milford.

Lauber Funeral Home in Milford was in charge of the arrangements.

1963-2022

Beloved mother, sister, daughter and grandmother Christine (Christy) Marie Lauber of Milford passed away on March 17, 2022, north of Pond Creek, Okla., at the age of 58.

Christy was born in Fremont on May 14, 1963, the eldest child of James and Elenore (Hansen) Merritt. She was a 1981 graduate of Geneva High School and went on to attend Kearney State College, where she obtained her bachelor of arts degree in elementary education in 1986. During her college years, she was also a member of the Alpha Phi Sorority.

Christy was a teacher for several years at various schools, including Beatrice, Milford, Lincoln Cavett and Pershing Elementaries. She was adored and coined a “favorite teacher” by many of her students. In addition to being an educator, Christy developed a passion for dancing at a young age, which continued into her adult life as she opened her own dance studio “Step Above,” in Beaver Crossing, located above her spouse’s mortuary. Many of her family’s dearest memories include times where she would spontaneously burst out in song and dance.

In the past several years, Christy began pursuing another passion of interior decorating, where she established her own business, Lauber Decorating Den. Christy enjoyed helping others transform their homes into beautiful masterpieces, using her creativity, wisdom and knowledge of aesthetics.

Christy was also involved heavily in her community, serving as a Sunday school teacher, youth group leader and Bible school director along with various other roles within Milford’s United Methodist Church.

One of Christy’s biggest values was family, and she is considered the “glue” that held her family together. Christy was married to her high school sweetheart, William “Bill” Lauber, on June 28, 1986, in Norfolk. From this union came four children: Whitney, twins Michael and Madison, and Regan Lauber.

Christy loved Bill, and the two of them were considered partners in crime as they were avid travelers and companions. She enjoyed participating in several activities with her spouse, including boating, skiing, scuba diving and flying.

Christy is remembered for her kind, gentle spirit, ability to light up any room she entered, infectious laugh, along with being a cherished grandmother to her two grandchildren.

Survivors include daughter and son-in-law Whitney and Colton Chrisman of Lincoln; son Michael Lauber and girlfriend Kaylee Chrisman of Lincoln; and daughter Madison Lauber and boyfriend Caden Foster of Austin, Texas; grandchildren Carver and Kyla Chrisman of Lincoln; mother and father James and Elenore Merritt of Norfolk; brother and sister-in-law Steve and Kathie Merritt of Kearney; brother and sister-in-law David and Heidi Merritt; sister and brother-in-law Cary and Brent Meyer; sister and brother-in-law Mary and Patrick Hammond, all of Norfolk; brother and sister-in-law Jerry and Sharon Lauber; brothers-in-law Brad and Bryan Lauber, all of Geneva; aunt Leanna Jacobson of Ames, Iowa; cousins Melissa Downey of Overland Park and Joel Jacobson of Ankeny, Iowa; many nephews and nieces.

Christy was preceded in death by her grandparents, Willis and Margaret Merritt, Carl and Marie Hansen; uncles Kenneth and LeRoy Hansen; and father- and mother-in-law Wendell and Norma Lauber.

Memorials may be directed to the family for future designation and scholarships.

Tags

In other news

Ruth Bruggeman

Ruth Bruggeman

HOSKINS — Services for Ruth E. Bruggeman, 89, Hoskins, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 9, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Hoskins. The Rev. Rodney Rixe will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.

Holly Shane

Holly Shane

ATKINSON — Services for Holly Shane, 86, Atkinson, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 9, at the First Presbyterian Church in Atkinson. Burial will be in the Woodlawn Cemetery in Atkinson.

Larry Yunker

Larry Yunker

SPENCER — Services for Larry Yunker, 82, Spencer, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer. Larry Yunker died Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at Parkside Manor in Stuart.

Karl Stappert

Karl Stappert

HARTINGTON — Services for Karl B. Stappert, 60, Conroe, Texas, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. Karl Stappert died Monday, April 4, 2022, at his residence.

Christine Lauber

Christine Lauber

MILFORD — Services for Christine M. “Christy” Lauber, 58, Milford, were Saturday, March 26, at the Milford High School gymnasium in Milford.

Melvin Houston

Melvin Houston

SANTEE — Services for Melvin Houston, 68, Bloomfield, will be at 9 a.m. Friday, April 8, at Oyate Oyanke Community Center in Santee. Arvol Looking Horse will officiate.

Gene Ebel

Gene Ebel

NORFOLK — Private memorial services for Gene H. Ebel, 93, Norfolk, will be Thursday, April 7, at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Private inurnment will be at a later date at the Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk. Military rites will be conducted by American Legion Post 16, Veterans o…

Susie Lange

Susie Lange

RANDOLPH — Services for Susie J. Lange, 48, Randolph, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 6, at St. Jane Frances de Chantal Catholic Church in Randolph. Burial will be in the parish cemetery in Randolph.

Marion Peters

Marion Peters

WAKEFIELD — Services for Marion F. Peters, 89, Wakefield, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, April 7, at the Evangelical Covenant Church in Wakefield. The Rev. Jill Craig will officiate with burial in the Wakefield Cemetery.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara