Christian Miller

PLAINVIEW — Private memorial services for Christian Miller, 21, Lincoln, formerly of Plainview, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11, at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Plainview.

Public visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Tuesday at St. Paul’s Catholic Parish Hall in Plainview with a rosary at 8 p.m. A public celebration of life is pending at a later date.

Ashburn Funeral Home in Plainview is in charge of arrangements.

In other news

Dorothy Schnieders

Dorothy Schnieders

RANDOLPH — Services for Dorothy Schnieders, 94, Randolph, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, at St. Jane Frances de Chantal Catholic Church in Randolph. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

Lyle Ronk

Lyle Ronk

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Lyle D. Ronk, 84, Pilger, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 12, at Our Savior Lutheran Church. The Rev. Lee Weander will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.

Verl Nahrstedt

Verl Nahrstedt

MADISON — Services for Verl L. Nahrstedt, 96, Madison, are pending at Resseguie Funeral Home in Madison. He died Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at Countryside Home in Madison.

Rose Swenson

Rose Swenson

O’NEILL — Memorial visitation for Rose Swenson, 88, Atkinson, will be Monday, Nov. 9, from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Biglin’s Mortuary in O’Neill. Inurnment will be at Woodlawn Cemetery in Atkinson.

Bob Morrow

Bob Morrow

O’NEILL — Private services for Bob Morrow, 76, O’Neill, will be conducted under the direction of Biglin’s Mortuary in O’Neill. Burial will be in the O’Neill Cemetery.

Chad Melcher

Chad Melcher

NORFOLK — Service for Chad B. Melcher, 54, Stanton, will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Lee Weander will officiate.

Elaine Freudenburg

Elaine Freudenburg

MADISON — Private services for Elaine M. Freudenburg, 87, Norfolk, formerly of Madison, will be Wednesday, Nov. 11, at St. John Green Garden rural Madison. The Rev. Barry Williams will officiate. Burial will be in the church cemetery.

Ruth Flaugh

Ruth Flaugh

HARTINGTON  — Services for Ruth C. Flaugh, 92, Coleridge, formerly of Hartington, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. She died Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, at Park View Haven Nursing Home in Coleridge.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

