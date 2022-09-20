HARTINGTON — Services for Christian J. Arduser, 47, Belden, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. Christian Arduser died Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, at his residence.
HUMPHREY — Services for Joseph A. Preister, 36, Humphrey, will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, at St. Francis Catholic Church in Humphrey. The Rev. Eric Olsen will officiate with burial in Fairview Cemetery in Creston.
CREIGHTON — Services for Mary Bartling Schuett, 73, Lincoln, will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21, at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. The Rev. Bev Hieb will officiate with burial in Greenwood Cemetery in Creighton.
BATTLE CREEK — Services for Rolland J. Gaskell, 70, Battle Creek, are pending at Steffen Mortuary in Battle Creek. Rolland Gaskell died Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
DIXON — Memorial services for Marjorie F. Lux, 95, Laurel, will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27, at St. Anne’s Catholic Church in Dixon. The Rev. Jerry Connealy will officiate. Inurnment will be in the Ionia Cemetery at Newcastle at a later date.
NEWMAN GROVE — Services for Alta M. Luttman, 98, Newman Grove, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 23, at the United Methodist Church in Newman Grove. The Rev. Terry Buol will officiate. Burial will be at Hope Cemetery in Newman Grove.
PIERCE — Public visitation for Scott P. Martin, 47, Pierce, will be at a later date. Scott Martin died Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at his residence in Pierce.
PIERCE — Services for Scott P. Martin, 47, Pierce, are pending at Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Pierce. Scott Martin died Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at his residence in Pierce.
PIERCE — Services for La Jean F. “Jeannie” Wesemann, 78, Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 19, at Zion Lutheran Church in Pierce. The Rev. Gordon Bruce and Vicar Justin Brockman will officiate with burial in Prospect View Cemetery in rural Pierce.