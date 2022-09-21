 Skip to main content
Christian Arduser

HARTINGTON — Memorial services for Christian J. “Chris” Arduser, 47, Belden, will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23, at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. The Rev. David Liewer will officiate. Inurnment will be at a later date.

Memorial visitation will be from 1 p.m. until service time at the funeral home.

Christian Arduser died Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, at his residence.

Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington is in charge of the arrangements.

1975-2022

Christian Joseph was born on Aug. 22, 1975, in Osmond to Charles (Chuck) Bernard and Darlene Gayle (Hinrichs) Arduser. Chris was baptized on Sept. 20, 1975, at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Coleridge. He grew up in Belden and graduated from Randolph High School in 1994. He went to electrician school at Northeast Technical Community College in Norfolk for two years.

Chris began working at Kiner Supply in Lincoln for several years before working for Great Dane Trailers in Wayne for the past nine years.

Chris was an avid Nebraska Cornhusker fan and enjoyed spending time with his family, nieces, nephews and his friends.

Chris is survived by his parents, Chuck and Darlene Arduser of Belden; a sister, Annie (Scott) Prater of Syracuse; four nieces and nephews, Ariel (Gabe) Sammons of Omaha, Izaak Prater of Lincoln, Hadley Prater of Syracuse and Jax Prater of Syracuse; two great-nieces and one great-nephew, Kinsley Sammons of Omaha, Rylan Sammons of Omaha and Andie Sammons of Omaha.

Chris was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Bernard and Evelyn Arduser; maternal grandparents, Arthur and Ida Mae Hinrichs; and his loyal companion of 13 years, Roger, preceded him in death.

