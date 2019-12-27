PLAINVIEW — Memorial services for Chris Ober, 26, Norfolk, will be at 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 30, at First United Methodist Church in Plainview. The Rev. Mark Crist will officiate with burial in at a later date.
Visitation will begin an hour prior to the service.
He died Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019.
Home for Funerals in Norfolk is in charge of the arrangements.
1993-2019
Chris was born on Sept. 28, 1993, in Neligh, the son of Ryan and Michelle (Scheinost) Ober. He was raised in Plainview and graduated from Plainview High School. Following graduation, Chris worked at several feedlots. Afterward, he began his truck driving career. He specialized in livestock hauling.
Chris is survived by his parents, Ryan (Traci) Ober and Michelle Henson; his fiancée, Ariana Wolfgram; his siblings, Vanessa Downs of Randolph, Grant Taylor of Ewa Beach, Hawaii, Fauneil Olander of Winside, Edward Olander of Winside, Brooke Downs of Randolph, Allan Olander of Winside, Sean Taylor of Plainview, Callie Taylor of Plainview and Alex (Callie) Kuhl of Pierce; and his grandmothers, Garcia Scheinost of Plainview and Andrea (Lonny) Young of Norfolk.
He was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Allan Ober and Larry Scheinost.
The family requests that attendees come as Chris would have wanted — casual.
