You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH
FRIDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...SUB-FREEZING TEMPERATURES 27 TO 32 POSSIBLE.

* WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL, NORTHEAST AND SOUTHEAST
NEBRASKA AND WEST CENTRAL IOWA.

* WHEN...FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING.

* IMPACTS...FREEZE CONDITIONS COULD KILL CROPS, OTHER SENSITIVE
VEGETATION AND POSSIBLY DAMAGE UNPROTECTED OUTDOOR PLUMBING.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

TAKE STEPS NOW TO PROTECT TENDER PLANTS FROM THE COLD. TO PREVENT
FREEZING AND POSSIBLE BURSTING OF OUTDOOR WATER PIPES THEY SHOULD
BE WRAPPED, DRAINED, OR ALLOWED TO DRIP SLOWLY. THOSE THAT HAVE
IN-GROUND SPRINKLER SYSTEMS SHOULD DRAIN THEM AND COVER ABOVE-
GROUND PIPES TO PROTECT THEM FROM FREEZING.

&&

Chris Nelsen

Chris Nelsen

WINSIDE — Graveside services for Chris “Vernon” Nelsen, 101, Hudson, Wyo., will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13, at Pleasantview Cemetery in Winside. A processional to the cemetery will gather at 1:30 p.m. at the Winside Legion Hall.

He died Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at Westward Heights Care Center in Lander, Wyo.

1918-2019

Vern lived a full life with many adventures, was loved by all and will be greatly missed.

Vern was born Chris Vernon Nelsen on May 4, 1918, to Chris Nelsen Jr. and Ella (McVay) Nelsen. Vern’s dad was serving in World War I at the time for Vern’s birth and six weeks after his birth, his mother, Ella (McVay) Nelsen, passed away.

Vern’s grandmother raised him in Arkansas until he was 4 years old. Chris Nelsen Jr. returned from World War I and settled in Winside with Vern and eventually remarried.

Vern grew up during the difficult times of the depression and graduated from Winside High School in 1937. Vern found work in western Nebraska and eastern Wyoming after high school. Next, Vern joined the Civil Conservation Corp in Madison until he enlisted in the U.S. Army in February 1941.

He switched from the Engineers Division to the 1st Armored Division and in August 1941. They went on a 13 state maneuver that brought them back to Fort Knox, Ky., on Dec. 7, 1941.

Instead of the discharge they had expected, they began preparations to be transported via the Queen Mary ship from New York to Scotland in May 1942. They were ferried to Northern Ireland for training and sent to North Africa to help the Allied forces. They fought their way across northern Africa and then made their way through Italy.

Vern had enough points when he reached Florence, so he was sent back to the states May 22, 1945. In order to get back to Winside, he took a train, bus and the final 30 miles hitchhiked.

After the war, Vern met and married the love of his life, Anita Hintz. They moved to Wayne, where Vern became a mechanic and they had their first of two children, Linda, in 1949. In 1951, they moved to Norfolk, where Vern was a certified Chevrolet mechanic at the local dealership.

They moved several times over the years in and near Norfolk. Vern became a front-end auto alignment specialist and people came from all over Northeast Nebraska to have Vern work on their vehicle.

Vern was a dedicated worker and family man. He also wanted balance of life. Vern and Anita enjoyed camping and traveling all over Nebraska and stayed connected with friends and family all over the western United States.

In 1961, Vern followed in his dad’s footsteps and became commander of the Legion Post 252. Vern was a member of the Legion Post 252 for 74 years. Every year, no matter where his adventures took him, he would return to Winside and attend the memorial services and also attend his all school Winside High class reunion.

In 1977, Vern and Anita moved to Dallas, Texas. Vern worked with a nephew, repairing refrigerators and then worked for Desota High School as a custodian.

When Vern and Anita retired, they moved to Cedar Creek Lake area of Texas and enjoyed boating, fishing and exploring. In 1998, they moved to Hudson, Wyo., and thoroughly enjoyed the new adventures that awaited them here.

In December 2004, Anita passed away after 57 years of marriage. Beginning in 2005, at the age of 87, Vern diversified his traveling.

Every year since 1945, Vern had attended his all school Winside High School class reunion, was a lifetime member of the VFW and Legion Post 252 in Winside, so he continued his trips to Nebraska.

Every year starting in 2005, Vern made a trip to see his oldest daughter, Linda, spouse Art, and grandsons Kristopher and Allen Glaubitz. On his yearly Christmas adventures, the family participated in trips to San Diego, where he toured the Queen Mary ship that he made the voyage to Europe in 1945, New Orleans several times (World War II museum), a Mexican cruise, Arkansas, Missouri and many adventures within Texas.

The highlight of Vern’s later years travel was the Wyoming Honor Flight trip to Washington, D.C. It was a great honor to have been included in that spectacular adventure.

Even after Vern had a severe broken arm in November 2018, he entered Westward Heights Rehab Center with the goal of returning to his home in Hudson. We worked diligently to improve his quality of life. Even though he was rehabilitating at Westward Heights, he snuck in trips to Nebraska and Texas. He was thrilled to be asked by his grandson, Kris and fiancée Claudia, to be the ringbearer at their wedding in Dallas in January 2018, so Vern flew to Dallas to participate in the festivities.

For his 100th birthday party, Vern was honored to have 100 people share in the festivities. Vern loved people and loved life. He always had a positive attitude and wanted to make sure that everyone else was doing ok. His famous line was “May Your Day Get Better.” It wasn’t just a saying with Vern, he meant it.

Chris Vernon Nelsen was preceded in death by his parents, Chris Nelsen Jr. and Ella (McVay) Nelsen, and his spouse, Anita (Hintz) Nelsen. His children are Linda and Arthur Glaubitz of Irving, Texas, and Jullie Shull of Lander, Wyo. His grandsons are Kristopher and Claudia Glaubitz of Bethesda, Md., and Allen and Elspeth Glaubitz of Dallas. The Nebraska grandsons are Steven and Lisa Glaubitz, Mark and Jackie Glaubitz and Randy Glaubitz and great-grandson Nicholas. He also has a great-granddaughter, Amanda and Leo Harwager; and a great-great grandson, Dan.

Memorials are to be given to the Legion Post 252, Attn: Bud Neel, P.O. Box 194, Winside, NE 68790.

A lite lunch will follow the services at the Legion Hall in Winside.

Tags

In other news

Rosa Sanchez

MADISON — Services for Rosa M. Sanchez, 70, Madison, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at St. Leonard’s Catholic Church in Madison. The Rev. Gregory Carl will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

Merton Marshall

CONCORD — Services for Merton “Mert” Marshall, 83, Wayne, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at Evangelical Free Church in Concord. Burial will be in the Coleridge City Cemetery.

Timothy Manzer

ATKINSON — Services for Timothy M. “Tim” Manzer, 71, Seward, formerly of Atkinson, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Atkinson. Burial will be in parish cemetery. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday at St. Vincent de Paul’s Catholic Church in Seward with a…

Janice Doerr

Janice Doerr

NORFOLK — Services for Janice R. Doerr, 85, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 11, at Grace Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Ray Wilke will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery.

Anastasia Keller

Anastasia Keller

HUMPHREY — Services for Anastasia Keller, 96, Humphrey, will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 11, at St. Francis Catholic Church in Humphrey. The Rev. Eric Olsen will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery.

LaVetta Kesting

LaVetta Kesting

PIERCE — Services for LaVetta L. Kesting, 89, Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 14, at Zion Lutheran Church in Pierce. The Rev. Gordon Bruce and Ryan Mazer will officiate with burial in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.

Chris Nelsen

Chris Nelsen

WINSIDE — Graveside services for Chris “Vernon” Nelsen, 101, Hudson, Wyo., will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13, at Pleasantview Cemetery in Winside. A processional to the cemetery will gather at 1:30 p.m. at the Winside Legion Hall.

LeeAnn Hedrick

AINSWORTH — Graveside memorial services for LeeAnn Jinx Hedrick, 70, Ainsworth, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at Ainsworth South City Cemetery.

Janice Doerr

NORFOLK — Services for Janice R. Doerr, 85, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 11, at Grace Lutheran Church in Norfolk. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

Cancellations / Delays

Jimmy Johns