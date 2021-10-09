TILDEN — Services for Chris E. Hansen, 60, Tilden, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 13, at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Tilden. The Rev. Pat Nields will officiate with burial at a later date.
Visitation will be 3-6 p.m. Tuesday at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden and will continue at the church with a 7 p.m. vigil.
Chris Hansen died Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
1961-2021
Chris E. Hansen, son of Merle and Lucinda (Kramer) Hansen, was born Sept. 5, 1961, in Tilden. Chris was raised on a farm north of Newman Grove and graduated from Newman Grove High School in 1979. He received his auto mechanics degree from Northeast Community College in 1981.
On Aug. 14, 1982, Chris E. Hansen and Marilyn C. Starman were united in marriage at St. Bonaventure’s Catholic Church in Raeville and then lived in Tilden for 39 years. They had three children, Michelle Jane, Mark Louis and Edward Nathan.
Chris was a long-standing member of the Tilden Fire Department for 35 years with 23 of those years of service as fire chief.
He loved farming with his son, Ed, the outdoors, and was an avid hunter and fisherman. He loved going on annual camping trips to Merritt Reservoir with his family. He thoroughly enjoyed playing with his eight grandchildren.
Chris was preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by his spouse, Marilyn; three children, Michelle (Matt) Sorensen, Mark (Elizabeth) Hansen and Ed (Heather) Hansen; his grandchildren, Braxton, Chloe and Ellie Sorensen, Carter, Blake and Katie Hansen, and Degan and Gannon Hansen; brothers John (Karen), Lee (Kim) and Bill; and sisters Mary (Dave), Jean, and Juli (Scott).