COLUMBUS — Chris Brockman, 64, Norfolk, died Sunday, May 22, 2022, at Omaha Nursing and Rehab in Omaha.
———
Chris’s life will be celebrated at a private luncheon in Norfolk with a graveside service to follow at Columbus Cemetery in Columbus.
Donations in memory of Chris may be made to either the Liberty Centre/Crisis Prevention Program, 105 E. Norfolk Ave., Suite 118, Norfolk, NE 68701, or to LifePoint Church, 715 W. Madison Ave., Norfolk, NE 68701.
Chris graduated from Norfolk Senior High School in 1977, and since then has resided in Norfolk all his life. He enjoyed playing chess, walking to his favorite coffee shops and restaurants, and participating in prayer groups at LifePoint Church in Norfolk.
He is survived by his sister, Colleen Blair of Atlanta, Ga.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ervin and Kazue Brockman; his sister, Elaine Brockman; and his brother-in-law, Donald Blair.
