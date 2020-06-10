COVID-19 Nebraska cases

Cheryl Weinrich

NORFOLK — Services for Cheryl L. Weinrich, 69, Crofton, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. She died Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.

Donna Mallette

WAYNE — Services for Donna L. Mallette, 87, Wayne, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 12, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Wayne. Social distancing guidelines will be followed.

Kenneth Luedke

LINCOLN —  Private services for Kenneth R. Luedke, 88, Lincoln, will be under the direction of Roper & Sons Funeral Home in Lincoln.

Darrel Heier

WAYNE — Graveside services for Darrel Heier, 82, Wayne, will be Tuesday, June 30, at Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne. A time will be announced later. Military rites will be conducted.

Sandra Claus

MADISON — Services for Sandra Claus, 77, Madison, are pending with Resseguie Funeral Home in Madison. She died Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at her home in Madison.

Susan Wieseler

CROFTON — Services for Susan M. “Sugar” Wieseler, 71, Crofton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 12, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Crofton. The Rev. Eric Olsen will officiate. Cremation will follow the mass. A celebration of her life will be planned in Colorado for a later date.

Dolores Schulz

WAYNE — Graveside services for Dolores “Dee” Schulz, 80, Wayne, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 13, at Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.

Alvin Shipps

NORFOLK — Services for Alvin W. “Al” Shipps, 86, Norfolk, are pending with Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. He died Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

