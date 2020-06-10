Cheryl Weinrich

NORFOLK — Services for Cheryl L. Weinrich, 69, Crofton, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. She died Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.
In other news
NORFOLK — Services for Cheryl L. Weinrich, 69, Crofton, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. She died Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.
WAYNE — Services for Donna L. Mallette, 87, Wayne, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 12, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Wayne. Social distancing guidelines will be followed.
LINCOLN — Private services for Kenneth R. Luedke, 88, Lincoln, will be under the direction of Roper & Sons Funeral Home in Lincoln.
WAYNE — Graveside services for Darrel Heier, 82, Wayne, will be Tuesday, June 30, at Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne. A time will be announced later. Military rites will be conducted.
MADISON — Services for Sandra Claus, 77, Madison, are pending with Resseguie Funeral Home in Madison. She died Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at her home in Madison.
CROFTON — Services for Susan M. “Sugar” Wieseler, 71, Crofton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 12, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Crofton. The Rev. Eric Olsen will officiate. Cremation will follow the mass. A celebration of her life will be planned in Colorado for a later date.
WAYNE — Services for Donna L. Mallette, 87, Wayne are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne. She died Monday, June 8, 2020, at Providence Medical Center in Wayne.
WAYNE — Graveside services for Dolores “Dee” Schulz, 80, Wayne, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 13, at Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.
NORFOLK — Services for Alvin W. “Al” Shipps, 86, Norfolk, are pending with Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. He died Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.