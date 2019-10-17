Cheryl Schuetze

WEST POINT — Memorial services for Cheryl “Cherrie” (Rabe) Schuetze, 65, Orange Park, Fla., will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 21, at Stokely Funeral Home in West Point. The Rev. Mitch Shemek will officiate. Burial will be at Zion-St. John’s Cemetery in rural Wisner.
Visitation will be from noon until 5 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home with the family receiving friends from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m.
She died Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, in Orange Park, Fla.
Memorials may be made to Lupus Foundation of America or the GACC Endowment.
1954-2019
Cheryl Lynn Schuetze was born on July 26, 1954, to Elton and Alice (Prawitz) Rabe in West Point. She was baptized and confirmed at St. John’s Lutheran Church in rural Wisner and graduated from Wisner-Pilger High School in 1972. Cherrie attended Kearney State College before returning to West Point, where she raised her family.
On Aug.1, 1987, Cherrie married Allan Schuetze in Hawaii. The couple lived in Illinois and Indiana before moving to Orange Park in 2012.
Cherrie loved to be outdoors in the warm weather, wearing her flip flops and enjoying the hummingbirds chirping around her patio. When she was indoors, Cherrie liked to watch True Crime documentaries and dramas with the company of her beloved cats. She was an avid Husker football fan, and Allan and Cherrie were season ticket holders for the Jacksonville Jaguars. Shopping and cruises brought joy to her life, but most of all, she loved the time she spent with her grandchildren.
Cherrie is survived by her spouse, Allan of Orange Park; her children, Ryan (Michelle) Petersen of Bennington and Heather (Todd) Kreikemeier of West Point; grandchildren Gracie and Jarek Petersen and Zoey and Ian Kreikemeier; a sister, Jeannie (Harlan) Horst of Altamont, Mo.; a niece, Jana (Clay) Fielder of Kansas City, Mo.; and a nephew, Jamin (Cheryl) Horst of Lincoln.
Cherrie was preceded in death by her parents, Elton in November 2013, and Alice in June 2019.
Lunch at the Nielsen Center will follow burial.