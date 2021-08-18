You have permission to edit this article.
Cheryl Glass

WAYNE — Services for Cheryl Glass, 52, Wayne, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne. Glass died Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021, at Providence Medical Center in Wayne.

VERDIGRE — Services for Alvin Pavelka, 97, Verdigre, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 20, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Verdigre. The Rev. Kizito Okhuoya will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery.

SIOUX CITY — A celebration of life for Joseph C. Polley, 82, formerly of Norfolk, will be from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 22, at Oscar Carl Vineyard in Sioux City. Polley died Saturday, July 10, 2021, in Sun City West, Ariz.

AINSWORTH — Graveside services for Alice M. Emry, 105, Lincoln, formerly of Ainsworth, O’Neill and Colome, S.D., will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, at the Ainsworth Cemetery.

NORFOLK — Services for Dianne M. Holland, 79, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 20, at First Christian Church in Norfolk. Tim DeFor will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery.

WAYNE — Services for Willard J. “Willie” Holdorf, 90, Wayne, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 20, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Wayne. Burial will be in the Laurel Cemetery.

SPENCER — Services for Harold Haun, 89, Spencer, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, at the United Methodist Church in Spencer. The Rev. Ray Weinerman will officiate with burial in Union Cemetery in Spencer.

BLOOMFIELD — Services for Dale Acklie, 74, Bloomfield, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield. Acklie died Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.

NORFOLK — Services for Howard W. Degener, 95, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 20, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Gregory Carl will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

