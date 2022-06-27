 Skip to main content
Cherie Watson

Cherie Watson

PIERCE — Services for Cherie Watson, 50, will begin at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 2, at Christ Lutheran Church in Pierce.

Cherie Watson died Thursday, April 14, 2022.

1971-2022

Cherie Marie Watson was born June 29, 1971. She was the daughter of Tom and Candy Maas. For her entire life, she was known for her larger-than-life presence in a room and her ability to show others how much she loved them.

 She is survived by her daughters, Alishia Braggs, Tierra Ward and Lexus Ward. She loved them fiercely, and the hole left in their hearts is proof of the close bond they shared. She was also a proud grandmother to Amari, who brought her immeasurable joy.

Cherie is survived by her mother and father; her daughters and granddaughter; siblings Christopher Maas, Jason Maas, Tisha (Aaron) Hooks and Jeff (Katie) Maas; her birth mother, Georgia Kinkennon; and her birth siblings, Roseanna Harper and Ron Webb. She also is survived by numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and many beloved friends who will remember her big heart, bright smile and distinctive laugh.

In other news

Larry Hermsen

Larry Hermsen

SPENCER — Services for Larry Hermsen, 75, Butte, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer. Larry Hermsen died Monday, June 27, 2022, at Avera St. Anthony’s Hospital in O’Neill.

Donnis Omer

Donnis Omer

FULLERTON — Services for Donnis M. Omer, 87, Lincoln, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 27, at Palmer-Santin Funeral Home in Fullerton. The Rev. Joy Church will officiate. Burial will be at Fullerton Cemetery in Fullerton.

The Rev. James McCluskey

The Rev. James McCluskey

WAYNE — Services for the Rev. James F. “Father Mac” McCluskey, 79, Wayne, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 29, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Wayne. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery in Newcastle.

Delores Schnoor

Delores Schnoor

NORFOLK — Services for Delores I. (Marks) Schnoor, 95, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 27, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Leon Rosenthal will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.

Douglas Wollschlage and David Wollschilage

Douglas Wollschlage and David Wollschilage

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Douglas R. Wollschlager, 64, Phoenix, Ariz., and David R. Wollschlager, 62, Glendale, Ariz., will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 5, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. Inurnment will be in Best Cemetery.

Evelyn Tyler

Evelyn Tyler

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Evelyn Tyler, 81, Norfolk, will be at 10 a.m. Friday, July 1, at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. The Rev. Gordon Braun will officiate.

Patricia Barta

Patricia Barta

NORFOLK — Patricia A. Barta, 56, Norfolk, died Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at her residence in Norfolk. No services are planned at this time.

Dennis Gaskin

Dennis Gaskin

Dennis Lee Gaskin, 75, Fort Pierce, Fla., passed away on Oct. 11, 2021. Born in Dade City, Fla., he had moved to Fort Pierce in the late 1980s.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

