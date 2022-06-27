PIERCE — Services for Cherie Watson, 50, will begin at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 2, at Christ Lutheran Church in Pierce.
Cherie Watson died Thursday, April 14, 2022.
1971-2022
Cherie Marie Watson was born June 29, 1971. She was the daughter of Tom and Candy Maas. For her entire life, she was known for her larger-than-life presence in a room and her ability to show others how much she loved them.
She is survived by her daughters, Alishia Braggs, Tierra Ward and Lexus Ward. She loved them fiercely, and the hole left in their hearts is proof of the close bond they shared. She was also a proud grandmother to Amari, who brought her immeasurable joy.
Cherie is survived by her mother and father; her daughters and granddaughter; siblings Christopher Maas, Jason Maas, Tisha (Aaron) Hooks and Jeff (Katie) Maas; her birth mother, Georgia Kinkennon; and her birth siblings, Roseanna Harper and Ron Webb. She also is survived by numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and many beloved friends who will remember her big heart, bright smile and distinctive laugh.