YANKTON — Services for Cheri K. Maly, 79, Yankton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 9, at Discovery Church in Yankton. The Rev. Cory Kitch will officiate with burial in Sacred Heart Cemetery in Yankton.
Visitation will begin an hour prior to services at the church on Wednesday.
Cheri Maly died Friday, March 4, 2022, at Avera Sister James Care Center in Yankton.
Wintz & Ray Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Yankton is in charge of the arrangements.
1942-2022
Cheri was born March 17, 1942, in LeMars, Iowa, to Donald and Lillian (Howes) Parkinson. Cheri graduated from LeMars High School and worked for Wells Blue Bunny.
She married Roger Vanness and had two children, Dean and Debbie. Cheri worked for Social Services in Plymouth County, Iowa, for several years. She then moved to Tacoma, Wash., where she was a customer service department manager at Albertson’s. Cheri then moved back to Iowa to care for her mother and became interested in nursing. Later she moved to Norfolk and worked at Faith Regional Health Services, retiring in 2007.
On June 14, 2008, Cheri married Dennis Maly in Norfolk. After their marriage, they lived on their acreage near Battle Creek until 2014, when they moved to Yankton.
Cheri loved flowers and enjoyed being outside caring for her flowers. She had a knack for decorating and enjoyed decorating their house, making it their home. Cheri found herself working part time for others as an interior decorator, helping others with their homes. She was a member of Discovery Church in Yankton and loved Christian music.
Cheri is survived by her spouse, Dennis Maly of Yankton; a daughter, Debbie Ehrlich of Sioux City; three granddaughters, Deena (Caleb) Jeppesen of Wayne, Jorden (Scott) Gillen of White Lake, S.D., and Courtney (Matt) Callaway of Omaha; 13 great-grandchildren, Zach, Shyann, Colby, Alixx, Leigha, Dezarae, Morgan, and Chase Jeppesen, Hazel, Mabel, and Gabel Gillen, Alexis and Annalise Callaway; two sisters, Pat (LeRoy) Borchers and Judy (Gary) Berkenpas, both of LeMars, Iowa; and many nieces and nephews.
Cheri was preceded in death by her parents and a son, Dean Vanness.
Pallbearers are Caleb Jeppesen, Scott Gillen, Matt Callaway, Brian Antisdel, Zach Jeppesen and Colby Jeppesen.
