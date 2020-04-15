Cheri Jeffrey

WAYNE — Memorial services for Cheri L. Jeffrey, 50, Phoenix, Ariz., formerly of Wayne, will be at a later date at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Wayne.
Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne is in charge of the local arrangements.
1969-2020
She passed away at her home Saturday, April 11, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer.
Cheri was born on Aug. 30, 1969, in Wayne, to Lynn and Teresa (Murphy) Jeffrey. Cheri graduated from Wayne High School in 1987. After graduation, she attended Wayne State College until entering into the U.S. Air Force in June 1990. While in the Air Force, Cheri was stationed at Luke Air Force Base, Korea and Guam until moving back to Phoenix in 1995, where she remained in the Air Guard. After a brief leave from the service, she entered the Air Reserves and served until 2018, when she retired for medical reasons.
While living in Phoenix, Cheri worked for Fed Ex and the City of Phoenix. Everyone who knew Cheri well, knows she loved her Yorkie pups, Chiclet and Lucky. She treated them like her babies.
In her spare time, she enjoyed golfing, hiking, watching sporting events especially Husker Football, and she loved eating out. Cheri was a very outgoing person with a large group of friends. Spending time with her family was something she cherished. Every summer, she made a trip back home just to attend the Wayne County Fair with her nieces and nephews, never missing her chance to go on a ride with the kids. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Cheri is survived by her mother, Teresa “Terri” Jeffrey and father Lynn “Chic” Jeffrey of Wayne; her brother, Troy (Megan) Jeffrey of Omaha; nieces and nephews, Savana, Landan, Adisan, Jaxsan, Gracyn, Ashtyn, Lynkan and Baby No. 8 Jeffrey, all of Omaha. Other survivors include many aunts, uncles, cousins and dear friends, Connie Woodward and Peggy Peyerl.
Cheri was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, John and Mary Murphy; her paternal grandparents, Robert and Eva Jeffrey; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Memorials may be directed to the Jeffrey Family for a designation to be determined when services are scheduled.