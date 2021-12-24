You have permission to edit this article.
Cheri Coleman

BASSETT — Graveside services for Cheri A. Coleman, 67, of Woodland Park, Colo., formerly of Bassett, will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 28, at Bassett Memorial Park Cemetery.

Cheri Coleman died Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, at the UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central in Colorado Springs, Colo., after a short illness.

Sharron Arens

CROFTON — Services for Sharron T. Arens, 81, of Madison, formerly of Crofton, will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 28, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Crofton with the Rev. An Duy Phan officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery.

Kathleen Bretschneider

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Kathleen J. “Kathy” Bretschneider, 72, of Norfolk, formerly of Pierce, will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 27, at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk with the Rev. Gordon Bruce officiating. Private family inurnment will be held at a later date.

Charles Asmus

La VISTA — Service for Charles F. “Chuck” Asmus, 77, formerly of Norfolk, will be held 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 27, at Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church in La Vista. Burial will be at the Cedar Dale Cemetery.

Vlasta Henery

CREIGHTON — Services for Vlasta “Valli” Henery, 91, of Brunswick will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 30, at Faith United Church in Creighton. The Rev. Cathy Cole will officiate with burial in West Willowdale Cemetery in Brunswick.

Marcella Droescher

Marcella (Benne) Droescher, 85, of Orlando, Fla, formerly of Norfolk, passed away Dec.18, 2021, in her home from natural causes.

Catherine A. Collins

OSMOND — Services for Catherine A. Collins, 58, of McLean will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 27, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Osmond with the Rev. Scott Kirchoff officiating.

Lon Dubois

NORFOLK — Services for Lon L. Dubois, 80, of Norfolk are pending with Home for Funerals.

Steven Stortz

NORFOLK — Services for Steven B. Stortz, 57, of Hampton, Iowa, formerly of Norfolk, will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 28, at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk with the Rev. Mike Moreno officiating. Burial will be in New Lutheran Cemetery.

Terry Biggerstaff

WISNER — Services for Terry Biggerstaff, 62, of Wisner are pending with the Minnick Funeral Home in Wisner.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

