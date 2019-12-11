CheraLee Avery

NORFOLK — Memorial services for CheraLee “Cherry” Avery, 80, Hastings, formerly of Norfolk, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at the First United Methodist Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Bridget Gately will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery.
Visitation with family will be 4-7 p.m. Friday at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk.
She died Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, at the Mary Lanning Memorial Hospital in Hastings.
1938-2019
Cherry was born on Dec. 18, 1938, to Harold and Frances (Henery) Knaak at the Knaak homeplace southeast of Plainview. She attended School Districts 9 and 17 until 1948. Then the family moved east of Norfolk, where she finished her elementary education at District 10. In 1952, they moved to Stanton, where she attended high school and graduated in 1956. She took training in high school which allowed her to teach country schools, and she taught near Pilger. After that, she went to Norfolk Junior College for two years.
Cherry married William “Bill” Avery on Jan. 18, 1959, at First United Methodist Church in Norfolk. After they were married, they lived in Stanton for a year and then moved to the Avery farmstead in Norfolk. In 1969, they moved to Wayne for a year while she continued her education. Then they moved to Hastings in 1970, and she was a para with Hastings Public Schools. They also managed the Grand Motel for a year.
While in Hastings, she found a love for playing bridge and was very active at First United Methodist Church. In 1979, they moved back to the Avery farm. She taught preschool with Alice Dietz. She slowly became active in many bridge clubs and was always ready to be a sub.
She was very active with the church, always helping when needed. This included helping with the men’s breakfast, church rummage sales, United Methodist Women, Debra Circle and United Methodist Committee on Relief.
They did lots of traveling around the United States and made countless trips to the grandchildren’s and great-grandchildren’s activities. They were booster club members at Northeast Community College. They always enjoyed meeting with their “McDonald’s coffee group.” She never missed a night of her favorite TV show, Wheel of Fortune.
Cherry was at Bel-Air nursing home in Norfolk from July 2018 until March 1, 2019, when she moved back to Hastings to be closer to family after Bill’s passing. She loved being right down the street from four of her great-grandchildren, who came to visit often, played cards, bingo and enjoyed root beer floats.
Cherry is survived by her daughter, Jennifer (Cliff) Terwey of Juniata; her grandchildren, Brent (Michelle) Terwey, Kylee (R.E.) Simmons and Kevin Terwey, all of Hastings; her great-grandchildren, Anthony Terwey, Karsyn, Keaten, Kynlee and Kaelyr Simmons and Kade Terwey; her brother, Larry (Janice) Knaak of Plainview; her sister-in-law, Jane Knaak of Omaha; a sister, Karen McDonald of Norfolk; and a sister, Jacque (Tim) Lattimer of Gretna; many nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her spouse; her parents; a daughter, Julie Anne; her in-laws, Ira and Selma Avery; a brother, Roger Knaak; and a brother-in-law, Roger McDonald.
Memorials may be given to the family or First United Methodist Church.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.