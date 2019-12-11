CheraLee Avery

CheraLee Avery

NORFOLK — Memorial services for CheraLee “Cherry” Avery, 80, Hastings, formerly of Norfolk, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at the First United Methodist Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Bridget Gately will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery.

Visitation with family will be 4-7 p.m. Friday at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk.

She died Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, at the Mary Lanning Memorial Hospital in Hastings.

1938-2019

Cherry was born on Dec. 18, 1938, to Harold and Frances (Henery) Knaak at the Knaak homeplace southeast of Plainview. She attended School Districts 9 and 17 until 1948. Then the family moved east of Norfolk, where she finished her elementary education at District 10. In 1952, they moved to Stanton, where she attended high school and graduated in 1956. She took training in high school which allowed her to teach country schools, and she taught near Pilger. After that, she went to Norfolk Junior College for two years.

Cherry married William “Bill” Avery on Jan. 18, 1959, at First United Methodist Church in Norfolk. After they were married, they lived in Stanton for a year and then moved to the Avery farmstead in Norfolk. In 1969, they moved to Wayne for a year while she continued her education. Then they moved to Hastings in 1970, and she was a para with Hastings Public Schools. They also managed the Grand Motel for a year.

While in Hastings, she found a love for playing bridge and was very active at First United Methodist Church. In 1979, they moved back to the Avery farm. She taught preschool with Alice Dietz. She slowly became active in many bridge clubs and was always ready to be a sub.

She was very active with the church, always helping when needed. This included helping with the men’s breakfast, church rummage sales, United Methodist Women, Debra Circle and United Methodist Committee on Relief.

They did lots of traveling around the United States and made countless trips to the grandchildren’s and great-grandchildren’s activities. They were booster club members at Northeast Community College. They always enjoyed meeting with their “McDonald’s coffee group.” She never missed a night of her favorite TV show, Wheel of Fortune.

Cherry was at Bel-Air nursing home in Norfolk from July 2018 until March 1, 2019, when she moved back to Hastings to be closer to family after Bill’s passing. She loved being right down the street from four of her great-grandchildren, who came to visit often, played cards, bingo and enjoyed root beer floats.

Cherry is survived by her daughter, Jennifer (Cliff) Terwey of Juniata; her grandchildren, Brent (Michelle) Terwey, Kylee (R.E.) Simmons and Kevin Terwey, all of Hastings; her great-grandchildren, Anthony Terwey, Karsyn, Keaten, Kynlee and Kaelyr Simmons and Kade Terwey; her brother, Larry (Janice) Knaak of Plainview; her sister-in-law, Jane Knaak of Omaha; a sister, Karen McDonald of Norfolk; and a sister, Jacque (Tim) Lattimer of Gretna; many nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her spouse; her parents; a daughter, Julie Anne; her in-laws, Ira and Selma Avery; a brother, Roger Knaak; and a brother-in-law, Roger McDonald.

Memorials may be given to the family or First United Methodist Church.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.

Tags

In other news

Barbara Sirek

PIERCE — Visitiation for Barbara Sirek, 95, Plattsmouth, formerly of Pierce, will be from 10 a.m. until noon Sunday, Dec. 15, at Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Pierce. She died Nov. 10, 2019, at the Nebraska Masonic Home in Plattsmouth.

Kenneth Brandt

NORFOLK — Services for Kenneth H. “Kenny” Brandt, 82, Norfolk, formerly of Humphrey, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. He died Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, at the St. Joseph’s Rehabilitation and Care Center in Norfolk.

Robert Wordekemper

WEST POINT —  Services for Robert “Bob” Wordekemper, 92, Beemer, are pending at Minnick Funeral Home in West Point. He died Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, at Colonial Haven Nursing Home in Beemer.

Amy Higginbotham

NORFOLK — Services for Amy A. Higginbotham, 94, of Norfolk will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Ed Felgate will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.

Steven Powers

NORFOLK —  Services for Steven N. Powers, 71, Norfolk, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Scott Schilmoeller will officiate. Burial will be in St. Lawrence Catholic Cemetery in Silver Creek. The Rev. William L’Heureux will officiate.

Mary Ann Doernemann

Mary Ann Doernemann

LEIGH — Services for Mary Ann Doernemann, 90, Stanton, formerly of Clarkson, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 13, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Leigh. The Revs. Eric Olsen and Rod Kneifl will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery.

Patsy Knapp

Patsy Knapp

MADISON — Services for Patsy A. Knapp, 84, Madison, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 13, at Trinity United Methodist Church in Madison. The Rev. Donna Goltry will officiate. Burial will be at a later date at Grace Hill Cemetery in Hawarden, Iowa.

Randy Milligan

WAYNE — Services for Randy D. Milligan, 62, Wayne, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne. He died Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, at his home in Wayne.

Orval Hankla

Orval Hankla

CLEARWATER — Services for Orval E. Hankla, 93, Clearwater, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at Concordia Lutheran Church in Clearwater. The Rev. Daniel Feusse will officiate. Burial will be in Clearwater Cemetery with military rites by Clearwater American Legion Post 267, Sons of the…

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara
Crime map

Literary Corner


Give us your
best caption

caption contest

Click the photo to write a caption and have a chance to win a free subscription to the Norfolk Daily News. Each week the winning caption will be featured in "Worth a Shot" in Saturday's Daily News.


-