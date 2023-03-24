Chase Heinold

Services for Chase J. Heinold, 32, rural Essex, Iowa, were Friday, March 24, at the Charles E. and Florence M. Lakin Community Center in Malvern, Iowa. The Rev. Rick Sleyster officiated. Cremation took place following the service.
Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service in Shenandoah, Iowa, was in charge of the arrangements.
1990-2023
Chase Jeffrey Heinold, son of Jeffrey Lee and Lynn Marie (Brockman) Heinold, was born on Oct. 26, 1990, in Shenandoah, Iowa. He unexpectedly entered into eternal rest on Friday, March 17, 2023, at his home in rural Red Oak, Iowa, at the age of 32 years, four months, 19 days.
His early life was spent growing up in rural Essex. Chase attended the Essex Community Schools, graduating from Essex High School with the class of 2009. He furthered his education after high school at Iowa Western Community College, receiving his associate degree in 2011 and his bachelor’s degree in 2013 from Bellevue University. He would later go on and receive an additional bachelor’s degree from Buena Vista in 2020.
On May 30, 2015, Chase was united in marriage to Whitney Nicole Johnson at the family pond near Essex. They made their home following their marriage in Council Bluffs, Iowa, before moving to their present home in 2017. Chase and Whitney have been blessed with three children, Gwen, Blair and Bodhi.
Feeling a calling to serve and give back, Chase dedicated his life to teaching and coaching. For the last three years, he has been working as an English/language arts teacher in the East Mills School System. Shaping young people has been a passion for Chase. He coached over the years, Essex football and Essex girls’ basketball, Stanton/Essex football and junior high football, basketball and track at East Mills.
Always a sports fan, Chase enjoyed watching Washington Capitals hockey with his family. He also enjoyed watching the Nebraska Huskers and Boston Celtics. He was a big movie fan, especially horror movies, with his favorite being John Carpenter’s Halloween franchise. Most of all, he enjoyed anytime spent with his wife and three beautiful children.
Preceding Chase in death were his grandparents, LaVerne and VonDelle Heinold of Pilger.
Left to cherish his memory are his spouse, Whitney Heinold, and their three children, Gwen, Blair and Bodhi of Red Oak; parents Lynn and Jeff Heinold of Essex; two brothers, Levi Heinold (Jamie Roush) and their children, Hayden and Tegan Roush of Essex, and Shane Heinold and his spouse Kristin of Aiea, Hawaii, and his two daughters, Nevaeh and Nielli Heinold of Scottsbluff; grandparents Tom and Lola Brockman of Norfolk; parents-in-law Christy and Howard Johnson of Essex; brother-in-law Tyler Johnson and his spouse, Taylor, and their children, Brock and Lennox Johnson of Essex; sisters-in-law Kendria Johnson of Shenandoah and Jennalynn Johnson of Bettendorf, Iowa; grandmother-in-law Mary Lou Johnson of Essex; other relatives; and many, many friends.
Memorials in lieu of flowers may be directed to the Heinold Family.