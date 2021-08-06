VERDIGRE — Services for Charlotte “Lottie” Randa, 109, Verdigre, will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 10, at the United Methodist Church in Verdigre. The Rev. Janet Burgel will officiate with burial in Riverside Cemetery in Verdigre.
Visitation will begin an hour prior to services at the church.
Randa died Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, at Alpine Village in Verdigre.
Brockhaus Funeral Home in Verdigre is in charge of arrangements.
1912-2021
Charlotte I. “Lottie” Randa, daughter of Otto and Kamilla (Slechta) Wavrunek, was born June 14, 1912, at Knoxville. Lottie attended Osborn Country School and Verdigre High School.
On March 14, 1933, she was united in marriage to Bolton R. Randa at O’Neill. They were blessed with three children: Donald, Charles and Betty.
Lottie was a lifetime resident of the Verdigre area. She was a loving spouse, mother and worked at Farmers Co-op as a grocery clerk for 20 years.
Lottie was a member of United Methodist Church, Verdigre Valley Seniors, Faithful Friends, 1980 Club, Red Hatters Foxy Club, Galloping Grannies and the Afternoon Off Club.
She was a 4-H club leader and was the Alpine Village “Popcorn Lady” for the residents. Lottie enjoyed gardening and doing crafts.
Lottie is survived by her three children, Donald (Carolyn) of Verdigre, Charles of California and Betty (Fred) Hintsala of California; five grandchildren, Kevin (Paige) Randa, Curtis (Lisa) Randa, Gina (Cory) Sandoz, Darren (Rosey) Hintsala and Brett (BJ) Hintsala; 11 great-grandchildren, Kory (Savannah) Randa, Kelsey (Bryce) Mitteis, Madisen and Emerson Randa, Max (Megan) Randa, Austin Randa, Lindy and Ben Sandoz, Nicki and Diana, Audrey, Valerie, Ryker and Zaila Hintsala: 10 great-great-grandchildren, Ethan, Oliver, Lane and Charlotte Randa (Kory and Savannah) Addison, Olivia and Liam Randa, (Max and Megan) and Drake, Henley and Harper Mitteis, (Kelsey and Bryce); nephews Allen (Irene) Wavrunek and Dean (Diana) Wavrunek; and niece Pam (Jerry) McClellan.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Otto and Kamilla Wavrunek; her spouse, Bolton Randa; a brother-in-law, Max Randa; a daughter-in-law, Mona Randa; three brothers, Walter, Lawrence and Leonard; and a sister-in-law, Shirley Wavrunek.