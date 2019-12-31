Charlotte McManigal

CREIGHTON — Services for Charlotte McManigal, 80, Center, will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3, at Faith United Church in Creighton. The Rev. Bev Hieb will officiate with burial in Greenwood Cemetery in Creighton.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton.

She died Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at Avera Creighton Care Centre.

1959-2019

Charlotte Lea McManigal, daughter of Charles and Grace (Teadtke) Peed was born April 23, 1939, in Lynch. She attended and graduated from Niobrara High School in Niobrara.

She married Vernon Eugene McManigal on Nov. 25, 1959, at Niobrara. Four boys were born to them: Mark, Todd, Doug and Brian.

Charlotte and Vern lived in Niobrara after they were first married and then moved to a small farm near Monowi to start farming. After a few years, they moved to rural Lindy to continue farming and milking cows.

Charlotte tended a huge garden every year to help raise her growing family. In the late 70s, Vern and Charlotte sold the farm and bought the bar and cafe in Center.

Vern and Charlotte served the Center community and Knox County area for 17 years. Charlotte also worked at the Bloomfield Chicken Farm for 17 years. Charlotte and Vern retired in Center to spend time with family and the community.

Charlotte never missed her boys’ games and musical activities and always was there supporting them and cheering them on. Charlotte loved to take her boys fishing when chores were done, and she spent more time fixing their poles and lines than she did fishing.

Charlotte was also an avid Cornhusker fan.

Charlotte was a member of the Lutheran Church of Lindy and attended services at the Center United Church of Christ in Center, where she was famous for her potato soup.

Vern and Charlotte celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on Nov. 25, 2019. She died Dec. 27, 2019, at the Creighton Care Centre in Creighton at the age of 80.

Survivors include her spouse, Vernon; sons Mark and Joan of Leavenworth, Kan., Todd and Alisha of Center, Doug and Jodi of Creighton and Brian and Deborah of Chambers. She was extremely proud of and happy with numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Charlotte has two surviving siblings — her sister, Betty Isom of Sioux City and her brother, Larry Peed of Page.

She was preceded in death by her mother and father, Charles and Grace Peed; and her sisters, Audrey, Dorothy, Viola, Norma and Janice.

