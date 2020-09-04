You have permission to edit this article.
Charlotte Kristensen

WAUSA — Services for Charlotte “Jerry” Kristensen, 90, Wausa, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 10, at Thabor Lutheran Church in Wausa. The Rev. Carl Sirotzki will officiate with burial in Thabor Lutheran Cemetery in Wausa.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Wausa. Social distancing guidelines will be followed. Masks are suggested.

She died Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.

Clara Mackey

BLOOMFIELD — Services for Clara Mackey, 83, Bloomfield, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield. She died Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, at CHI Health St. Elizabeth in Lincoln.

Gail McElhose

Gail McElhose

VERDIGRE — Private services for Gail “Butch” McElhose, 71, Verdigre, will be at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Verdigre. The Rev. Kizito Okhuoya will officiate. Public burial services will be at about 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 9, at Riverside Cemetery in Verdigre.

Leroy Janssen

HARTINGTON — Graveside services for LeRoy A. Janssen, 81, Bellevue, and most recently of Norfolk, were scheduled for 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 4, at St. Michael’s Cemetery in Hartington with Mel Schaecher officiating and military rites by Hartington VFW Post 5283.

Dorothy Schademann

ALBION — Services for Dorothy A. “Dot” Schademann, 90, Albion, will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8, the United Church of Christ Congregational Church in Albion. The Rev. Mary Avidano will officiate with burial in the Rose Hill Cemetery.

Ann Sternberg

NIOBRARA — Services for Ann Sternberg, 73, Niobrara, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Niobrara. She died Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, at Good Samaritan Society in Bloomfield.

Duane Metz

CROFTON  — Services for Duane V. Metz, 87, Yankton, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Crofton. He died Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, at Avera Sister James Care Center in Yankton.

Eugene Boes

Eugene Boes

ELGIN — Services for Eugene A. Boes, 86, Elgin, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 5, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Elgin. The Rev. Steven Boes will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery.

Carolyn Buss

NORFOLK — Graveside services for Carolyn Buss, 82, Norfolk, will be Thursday, Sept. 10, at Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk. The procession to the cemetery from Stonacek Funeral Chapel will begin at 10 a.m. The Rev. Leon Rosenthal will officiate.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

