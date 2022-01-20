CROFTON — Services for Charlotte M. Kollars, 87, Crofton, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Crofton. Charlotte Kollars died Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, at the Arbor Care Center in Hartington.
In other news
Duane Francis Graves of San Marcos, Texas, formerly of Norfolk, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022. He was 88 years old. Duane’s wishes were to be cremated and no memorial service.
NORFOLK — Services for Rosalee A. “Rose” Schreiner, 76, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 21, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Lee Weander will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Services for Duane L. Marks, 88, of Norfolk will be held 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 20, at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk with the Rev. Mike Moreno officiating. Burial will be in the Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery, Norfolk. Military rites will be conducted by the American …
OSMOND — Services for Lucille Steckelberg, 97, Norfolk, formerly of Osmond, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 22, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Osmond. The Rev. Scott Kirchoff will officiate with burial in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.
BRISTOW — Services for Leon “Leb” Malcom, 75, Spencer, will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 24, at Bristow Community Hall in Bristow. The Rev. Glen Stahlecker will officiate with burial in Union Cemetery in Spencer.
NORFOLK — Memorial visitation for Jerald L. Brenden, 74, of Norfolk will be 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 22, at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. There is no burial planned at this time.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Mary M. (Leise) Ardery, 71, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 22, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Norfolk. Inurnment will be in St. Patrick’s Catholic Cemetery in Battle Creek.
HARTINGTON — Services for Leonard H. Kurtzhals Jr., 91, of Dallas, Texas, formerly of the Coleridge and Hartington areas, are pending at the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington.