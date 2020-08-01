Charlotte Hoefer

ELGIN — Charlotte M. Hoefer, 85, of Elgin, died Thursday, July 30, 2020, at Heritage of Bel-Air in Norfolk.
A Mass of christian burial will be 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, Aug. 4, at St. Boniface Catholic Church with the Rev. John Norman officiating. Burial will follow at St. Boniface Cemetery in Elgin. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday at the church, with a 7 p.m. wake service.
Social distancing and current Covid-19 directed health measures will be followed at both the visitation and funeral service. Levander Funeral Home of Elgin is in charge of arrangements.
Charlotte Mae Hoefer, daughter of Emil and Ethel (Andersen) Fritz, was born Jan. 26, 1935, at Elgin. She was baptized and confirmed at St. Boniface Church and attended and graduated from St. Boniface School.
Charlotte married Paul F. Hoefer on July 12, 1954, at St. Boniface Church in Elgin. To this union, seven children were born: Barb, Ron, Bev, Lori, Linda, Brian and Dan. They made their home in Elgin where Charlotte was a full-time mother, worked at the Elgin Sale Barn, along with various odd jobs and was a waitressat local restaurants.
She was a lifelong member of St. Boniface Church and St. Boniface Altar Society. She enjoyed bingo, and she loved her husband, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She is survived by five children: Ron Hoefer of Lincoln, Bev (Daniel) Martens of Norfolk, Lori (Russ) Rezny of Wilber, Brian (Karalyn) Hoefer of Lincoln, Daniel (Kara) of Swansea, S.C.; one son-in-law, Lee Freeman and wife Patty of Kearney; three sisters-in-law: Mildred Fritz of Omaha, Juan Hoefer of Elgin, Lois Williams of Arizona; and one brother-in-law, Bob Medcalf of Neligh; 16 grandchildren: Dustin, Duana, Denise, Scotty, Weston, Ryan, Vanessa, Paula, Laura, Brock, Kessa, McKenna, Kalyssa, Kaitlyn, Loudon, and Paige; 17 great-grandchildren; along with many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Charlotte was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years; her parents; two daughters: Barb Freeman in 1998 and Linda Hoefer in infancy; two infant grandchildren: Heather Freeman and Jeremiah Martens; a brother Emil Fritz Jr.; a sister Phyllis Kimes; along with many in-laws.
