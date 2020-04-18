STANTON — Private funeral services for Charlie Kethcart, 73, Stanton, will be Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. The Rev. Linda Mohr will officiate. Burial will be in Stanton Cemetery. Military rites will be by Stanton VFW Post 3602 and American Legion Post 88 and members of the U.S. Army Honor Guard. Restricted public visitation will be from 3 to 6 p.m. Monday at Shultz-Vogel-Johnson Mortuary, Stanton.
1947-2020
Charlie William “Chuck” Kethcart, 73, Stanton, died Tuesday April 14, 2020, as a result of a traffic accident near Madison.
He was born March 1, 1947, on a Stanton county farm, the son of Kenneth Marshal and Betty Jane (Green) Kethcart. He graduated in 1965 from Stanton High School.
On Nov. 26, 1965, Charlie married Helen Rix at the First United Methodist Church in Norfolk. Charlie entered in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War on Aug. 11, 1966, and served as a medic with the 10th Engineering Battalion. He was stationed in Louisiana, Texas and Kitzengen, Wurzburg, Germany, until he was discharged from military service on Aug. 10, 1972.
After returning from military service he resided in Norfolk with his wife, Helen, and their two sons. During that time, he was a member of the First United Methodist Church. He was employed at Midwestern Beef in Norfolk before beginning work at I.B.P. in West Point for 20 years. While working for I.B.P. he also assisted his father-in-law, Elmer Rix on the farm. In 1986, Charlie and Helen purchased a farm southwest of Stanton where they worked side-by-side raising hogs, cattle and crops.
After retiring from I.B.P. he worked a short time as a security guard at BeefAmerica in Norfolk. He worked at Wal-mart in Norfolk from 1999-2012 before retiring. Charlie continued his work in the farming operation with is son, Ken, grandson Alex, and granddaughter, Beth, until his passing.
Charlie enjoyed deer hunting and spending time with friends and family; processing game; loved the haying season, especially moving the bales before anyone else had a chance; attending auctions to visit with friends and find out what was new in the county; watching wresting with his son, Mike; and enjoying a good meal prepared by his son, Ken, whether at home or in a campground. Spending time with is family was what meant the most to Charlie.
He spent many afternoons swinging on that rusty old swing set with his grandkids when they were little. He always had room for them to take turns sleeping in the cab of the 1086 while he did farm work.
Survivors include his wife, Helen Kethcart of Stanton; two sons, Kenneth and Amy Kethcart and their children Alex and Beth all of Stanton, and Michael Kethcart living at a host home in Norfolk; brother Jim and Gwen Kethcart of Norfolk; nephews Larry Jr. and Sally Lehman of Norfolk and Gary Lehman of Norfolk; a niece, Kellie Jo Schroeder of Wisner; several great-nieces; and a great-nephew.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Betty and Kenneth; paternal grandparents Charlie and Ruby (Kirkland) Kethcart; and his sister, Barb (Kethcart) and Larry Lehman.
Pallbearers are Mike Kethcart, Larry Lehman, Jr., Gary Lehman, Kellie Jo Schroeder, Scott Schroeder and J.D. Hawkins.
