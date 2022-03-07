 Skip to main content
Charles Zurcher

TILDEN — Services for Charles R. ‘Chuck” Zurcher, 90, Tilden, will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 8, at Faith United Methodist Church in Tilden. The Rev. Rich Chrisman will officiate with burial in Tilden City Cemetery.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Monday at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden.

Charles Zurcher died Thursday, March 3, 2022, at Heritage of Bel Air in Norfolk.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

