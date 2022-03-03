TILDEN — Services for Charles R. Zurcher, 90, Tilden, are pending at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden.
Charles Zurcher died Thursday, March 3, 2022, at Heritage of Bel-Air in Norfolk.
BLOOMFIELD — Services for Dean Mackeprang, 82, Bloomfield, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 5, at First Trinity Lutheran Church in Bloomfield. The Rev. Jacob Bobby will officiate with burial in Bloomfield City Cemetery. Military honors will be provided by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4996,…
LONG PINE — Memorial services for Stanley G. Burkinshaw, 89, Creighton and Long Pine, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 25, at Faith Christian Fellowship in Long Pine. Inurnment will be in the Grandview Cemetery in Long Pine. Hoch Funeral Home of Ainsworth is handling arrangements.
NORFOLK — Services for Fay Brown, 81, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 3, at Grace Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Ray Wilke will officiate with burial at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.
HARTINGTON — Services for Cecil Hintz, 50, Belden, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. Cecil Hintz died Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at his residence after a battle with cancer.
NORFOLK — Services for Melvin H. Kohlhof, 88, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 4, at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. The Rev. Linda Mohr will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.
OSMOND — Services for Arlean E. Pfanstiel, 91, Osmond, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 3, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Osmond. The Rev. Scott Kirchoff will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery rural Osmond.
CLEARWATER — Services for Carl L. Ernesti Jr., 89, Neligh, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 8, at St. John’s Catholic Church in rural Clearwater. The Rev. John Norman will officiate. Burial will be in St. Patrick’s Cemetery in rural Clearwater. Military rites will be conducted by the U.S…
BELLEVUE — Services for Kenneth J. Haase, 80, formerly of Wayne, were Friday, Feb. 24, at St. Matthew Catholic Church, 12230 S. 36th St., in Bellevue. Burial with military honors by the Offutt Air Force Base Honor Guard was at Bellevue Cemetery.
LAUREL — Services for Larry F. Starman, 74, Wynot, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 1, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Wynot. The Rev. An Duy Phan will officiate. Burial will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery in Wynot. Military rites will be conducted by the Wynot American Legion Post 31.
The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.
Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.
If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit.
Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.
People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.