TILDEN — Services for Charles R. “Chuck” Zurcher, 90, Tilden, will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 8, at Faith United Methodist Church in Tilden. The Rev. Rich Chrisman will officiate with burial in Tilden City Cemetery.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Monday at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden.
Charles Zurcher died Thursday, March 3, 2022, at Heritage of Bel-Air in Norfolk.
1931-2022
Charles Richard “Chuck” Zurcher was born Oct. 10, 1931, in Tilden to Gideon and Aurel (Kohl) Zurcher. Chuck graduated from Tilden High School in 1949.
He married Joan Lang on Nov. 12, 1950, at the Methodist Church in Tilden. They were blessed with four children: Ronn, Angela, Pamela and Lori.
Chuck farmed south of Tilden for 10 years until moving northeast of Meadow Grove, where he farmed with his spouse until retiring to Tilden in 1992.
Chuck was an active member of Faith United Methodist Church. He and his spouse enjoyed traveling, especially to Texas during the winter months. His favorite pastimes included golf, watching Husker games, playing cards, fishing, coffee with friends and spending time with his family.
Chuck is survived by his daughters, Angela (Tom) Simmons-Thiele, Pamela (Jan) Robertson and Lori (Mike) Herbolsheimer; a daughter-in-law, Lynn Zurcher; 14 grandchildren; 33 great-grandchildren; a great-great-grandson; a brother, Dean (Charlotte) Zurcher; a sister, Joann Staub; and multiple nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his spouse, Joan; a son, Ronn; a son-in-law, Sam Simmons; a sister, Jeannie Evans; and brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.