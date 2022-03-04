 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Charles Zurcher

Charles Zurcher

TILDEN — Services for Charles R. “Chuck” Zurcher, 90, Tilden, will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 8, at Faith United Methodist Church in Tilden. The Rev. Rich Chrisman will officiate with burial in Tilden City Cemetery.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Monday at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden.

Charles Zurcher died Thursday, March 3, 2022, at Heritage of Bel-Air in Norfolk.

1931-2022

Charles Richard “Chuck” Zurcher was born Oct. 10, 1931, in Tilden to Gideon and Aurel (Kohl) Zurcher. Chuck graduated from Tilden High School in 1949.

He married Joan Lang on Nov. 12, 1950, at the Methodist Church in Tilden. They were blessed with four children: Ronn, Angela, Pamela and Lori.

Chuck farmed south of Tilden for 10 years until moving northeast of Meadow Grove, where he farmed with his spouse until retiring to Tilden in 1992.

Chuck was an active member of Faith United Methodist Church. He and his spouse enjoyed traveling, especially to Texas during the winter months. His favorite pastimes included golf, watching Husker games, playing cards, fishing, coffee with friends and spending time with his family.

Chuck is survived by his daughters, Angela (Tom) Simmons-Thiele, Pamela (Jan) Robertson and Lori (Mike) Herbolsheimer; a daughter-in-law, Lynn Zurcher; 14 grandchildren; 33 great-grandchildren; a great-great-grandson; a brother, Dean (Charlotte) Zurcher; a sister, Joann Staub; and multiple nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his spouse, Joan; a son, Ronn; a son-in-law, Sam Simmons; a sister, Jeannie Evans; and brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.

Tags

In other news

Lillian Dick

Lillian Dick

O’NEILL — Services for Lillian Dick, 84, O’Neill, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 5, at Biglin’s Mortuary in O’Neill. The Rev. Mark Hoffman will officiate with burial in the O’Neill Cemetery.

Colleen Mannion Rhoades

Colleen Mannion Rhoades

RANDOLPH — Inurnment for Colleen Mannion Rhoades, 72, Kansas City, Mo., will be at later date in the spring at the Randolph Cemetery.

Jean Woockman

Jean Woockman

NORFOLK — Services for Marion “Jean” Woockman, 86, Hadar, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 7, at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Mike Moreno will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.

Carl Ernesti Jr.

Carl Ernesti Jr.

CLEARWATER — Services for Carl L. Ernesti Jr., 89, Neligh, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 8, at St. John’s Catholic Church in rural Clearwater. The Rev. John Norman will officiate. Burial will be in St. Patrick’s Cemetery in rural Clearwater. Military rites will be conducted by the U.S…

Cecil Hintz

Cecil Hintz

HARTINGTON — A celebration of life for Cecil C. Hintz, 50, Belden, will be at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, March 5, at the Belden Library. Inurnment will be in the Belden Cemetery at a later date.

Charles Zurcher

Charles Zurcher

TILDEN — Services for Charles R. “Chuck” Zurcher, 90, Tilden, will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 8, at Faith United Methodist Church in Tilden. The Rev. Rich Chrisman will officiate with burial in Tilden City Cemetery.

Melvin Kohlhof

Melvin Kohlhof

NORFOLK — Services for Melvin H. Kohlhof, 88, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 4, at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. The Rev. Linda Mohr will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.

Henry Urich

Henry Urich

PIERCE — Family graveside services for Henry J. Urich, 87, of Pierce will take place at a later date at Pawnee City Cemetery. Stonacek Memorial Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.

Dean Mackeprang

Dean Mackeprang

BLOOMFIELD — Services for Dean Mackeprang, 82, Bloomfield, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 5, at First Trinity Lutheran Church in Bloomfield. The Rev. Jacob Bobby will officiate with burial in Bloomfield City Cemetery. Military honors will be provided by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4996,…

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara